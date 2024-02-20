Edmond Public Schools asks state Supreme Court to rule on library issue with Ryan Walters

Edmond Public Schools Superintendent Angela Grunewald and the district's attorney, Andy Fugitt, hold a news conference Tuesday to announce a lawsuit against the Oklahoma State Board of Education.

Edmond Public Schools asked the Oklahoma Supreme Court on Tuesday to decide whether the Oklahoma State Board of Education or a local elected school board has the authority to establish policies concerning books in the district’s libraries.

District Superintendent Angela Grunewald said the lawsuit was filed after the Oklahoma State Department of Education threatened to have the state board lower Edmond's accreditation at an upcoming meeting on Thursday because two books, “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls and “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini, are in the libraries of the district’s three high schools.

The district is asking the court to assume original jurisdiction of its lawsuit against the state Board of Education, the state Education Department and state schools Superintendent Ryan Walters, who leads both the state Education Department and the state board. It’s also asking the Supreme Court to issue “a writ of prohibition” that would prevent the state board “from proceeding further” against the district.

Dan Isett, a spokesman for the state Education Department and Walters, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on the lawsuit.

How Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Department of Education has been working to influence content available in school libraries

In March 2023, Walters announced the creation of an email address — dubbed Parent Watch — where concerned parents could notify the state Education Department about materials in school classrooms and libraries. The department also has a library advisory committee that reviews parental complaints, to which Walters recently appointed Chaya Raichik, the woman behind the “Libs of TikTok” social media account. The state Education Department has declined to release the identity of any other members of that board.

The Edmond school board voted unanimously Tuesday to file the lawsuit, an action Grunewald said the district did not take lightly. In a letter to Edmond district families, she said the lawsuit was filed in response to correspondence the Edmond school district received last month regarding the two books in the high school libraries. In the letter, she said, the state Education Department “ordered the district to remove those books from our libraries, which is not something within their authority to do.”

She said that if the district chose not to remove the books, the state Education Department threatened to downgrade the district’s accreditation and would order the district to defend its decision during Thursday’s board meeting.

“By law, our district must be accredited, so you can see why accreditation is a critical asset worth fighting to protect,” Grunewald said.

She noted the district, since 1997, “has had a clear policy for the review of books in our school library, a policy we have followed consistently for over 25 years” and that district board members “firmly believe in local control for school boards in Oklahoma and standing up for the laws passed by the state Legislature that guarantee that control.”

Quite emphatically on Tuesday, Grunewald said, “We do not have pornography in our classrooms and our libraries at Edmond Public Schools.”

