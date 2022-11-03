Edmond representative accused of DUI, offers to call governor

Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, holds a container of mayonnaise as the House of Representatives meets during the final day of the legislative session on May 27 at the state Capitol.

Edmond state Rep. Ryan Martinez asked police officers if he should call the governor when he was arrested last week on suspicion of driving under the influence, his second such offense since 2014.

Police found Martinez inside his running car in the parking lot of an Edmond bar on Oct. 26, according to an Edmond police report.

Martinez struggled to keep his balance during a field sobriety test but told officers he thought he was safe to drive home.

"Would you like me to call Kevin (Stitt) right now?" Martinez asked officers, according to their written report.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Edmond city jail.

Martinez did not return messages from The Oklahoman that were left on his personal and work phone.

The Edmond Republican has represented House District 39 since 2016. He did not face an opponent this year but his primary challenger in 2018 highlighted a previous DUI in campaign flyers.

Martinez was charged with a misdemeanor in Oklahoma County District Court in 2014 and was put on probation for driving under the influence.

"(I) made a mistake one night in my 20s when a car struck my vehicle, and regrettably, I had a few drinks," Martinez told The Oklahoman in 2018.

The 2014 case was later expunged from court records.

While he offered to call the governor during last week's arrest, Martinez was one of Stitt's biggest critics during the last legislative session.

After Stitt vetoed a bill dealing with the state Public Safety Department and tribal courts, Martinez accused the governor of being racist.

"With the governor vetoing this important bill, would it be safe to make the assumption that his racist and hateful behavior toward the important tribes of this state is getting in the way of good public policy to protect Oklahomans?" Martinez asked on the House floor.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Edmond representative accused of DUI, offers to call governor