Edmond state Rep. Ryan Martinez to resign following guilty plea in non-driving DUI

Edmond state Rep. Ryan Martinez said Friday he will resign from his House seat on Sept. 1.

Martinez pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to a felony offense of being in physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated — what is commonly known as non-driving DUI.

As part of a plea agreement in Oklahoma County District Court, Martinez was ordered to serve one year of probation, pay $1,000 in court costs and have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for six month.

The plea agreement came a little more than eight months after police found Martinez inside his running car on Oct. 26, 2022 in the parking lot of an Edmond bar, according to an Edmond police report.

"While I have followed the guidance of my legal counsel and a letter from the Office of the Attorney General, there are differing opinions about whether I should remain in office," Martinez said in a news release issued by the Oklahoma House of Representatives late Friday. "My intention has been to resign at the appropriate time to allow a representative to be seated for next year's legislative session.

"With such legal uncertainty, I believe now is that time, so that my neighbors can be represented without distraction. I am therefore resigning my position of state representative for House District 39 effective Sept. 1, 2023.

"I take full responsibility for my mistake and apologize to my family, friends, and constituents who have supported me for the last seven years serving House District 39. I have engaged in court-ordered obligations prior to my plea, and faced my day in court without a conviction. I’m taking accountability for my actions, and making efforts to move forward.

"It has been an honor to serve alongside those who work tirelessly to pass beneficial legislation at the State Capitol, and I hope they will continue standing up against corruption, providing the leadership and vision Oklahomans deserve."

Martinez struggled to keep his balance during a field sobriety test but told officers he thought he was safe to drive home.

"Would you like me to call Kevin (Stitt) right now?" Martinez asked officers, according to their written report.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Edmond city jail.

The Edmond Republican has represented House District 39 since 2016.

