Edmonds parent says ‘it’s just important for my kids’ regarding multi-million dollar levy

In just one week, several school districts are putting their faith in local voters. Tukwila, Tacoma, and Edmonds are just some of the areas hoping to pass multi-million-dollar levies for their districts.

But in an economy where everything costs more, schools face an uphill battle in securing those extra funds.

“I believe that the state of Washington should also be funding schools,” said the Director of Finance for the Edmonds School District, Lydia Sellie. “They’re not.”

She said the district needs more funds to modernize schools and keep students safe.

“There are some really nice safety features that I wish we didn’t have to think about but we do,” said Sellie.

Without the passage of the district’s bond and levy, Sellie said the district would have to forgo certain safety upgrades. Things like security cameras and the construction of new schools.

She points to College Place Middle School and its 54-year-old building. While most newer schools have one direct entrance and exit for safety reasons, College Place Middle School has more than 100 exterior doors. That is just one reason why the district wants to rebuild it.

“It’s terrifying for a parent to consider that in a post-Columbine era.” said local parent Adel.

He plans to vote ‘yes’ next Tuesday.

“It’s just important for my kids and other kids in the district to have safe schools,” said Adel. “Modern schools. So they can benefit from learning environments from the 21st century.”

But those voting no, point to concerns about higher taxes and the district’s fiscal responsibility.

This issue is so divisive across the state, that people have even been caught pulling out bond measure signs in Kitsap County.

Sellie explained that each special election is a gamble for districts, telling KIRO 7 a levy costs several thousand dollars to even get it on the ballot. She estimates about $76,000. So, when a levy fails, the school only furthers its deficit.

She told KIRO 7 that if either of the propositions fail, the district will bring them up again on another ballot. She said the district needs the funds and needs voter help to get them.

“Unfortunately, it is the role of local voters, because we don’t have other options,” said Sellie.