Edmonds PD offers condolences after man in ‘mental crisis’, wanted for assault unable to be rescued

The Edmonds Police Department offered its condolences after a man that the department said was in a “mental crisis” and was wanted for domestic violence assault was unable to be rescued on Monday.

The EPD first tweeted about the incident at 11:30 a.m. and said the man was on a boat two to three miles offshore from Edmonds. Police said there were trained negotiations assisting them along with the United States Coast Guard and the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they tried to arrest the man for alleged domestic violence after the man’s brother sustained minor injuries. Officers also said during negotiations the man went into the water and could not be rescued, or recovered.

The EPD said the US Coast Guard made a significant effort to help with recovery but due to the dynamics, there is no ongoing recovery operation.

“EPD offers our condolences to all who are affected by this unfortunate incident,” said the department.

