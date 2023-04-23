Edmonds police say 13-year-old boy was shot in drive-by shooting

Edmonds police are responding to a teenager shot in a drive-by shooting on Saturday around 7 p.m.

Police say a 13-year boy was shot and an apartment building was hit but there were no other injuries.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoody sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and wearing a mask. His car is a white, older model, Chevy Colorado, two-door pickup with white lettering on the front windshield, said the Edmonds Police Department. If seen call 911.

Police say the teen is in stable condition and officers are working on getting more information.

We are investigating a drive-by shooting in the area of 209/76. One person has been shot and enroute to Harborview. Officers are working to confirm suspect information. More info will be provided as soon as possible. The will be a heavy police presence and road closures. pic.twitter.com/3nV9Upmh6s — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) April 23, 2023



