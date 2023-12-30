Edmonds police arrest 2 felons after they refuse to surrender

Edmonds police arrested three people, including two felons, after they allegedly refused to surrender on Friday.

Edmonds Police Department said around 9:50 a.m. officers got reports of a suspicious car in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue South.

When police arrived, they recognized a wanted suspect at a house nearby.

Officers told the suspect he was under arrest but he allegedly ignored officers and went inside the house, refusing to surrender.

EPD said he had warrants for felony and misdemeanor crimes.

Officers also believed the suspect’s brother, who was also a wanted felon, was in the house.

Additional resources and a negotiator were called to the scene.

“After extended efforts at de-escalation and negotiation and with an approved search warrant, officers entered the home around 4 p.m.,” said EPD.

Inside, officers found the 41-year-old man they had initially seen. He had a felony warrant for eluding police and a misdemeanor warrant for theft and resisting arrest.

Officers said he was allegedly hiding in the trunk of a car in the garage when they found him. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for his past charges, along with new charges of obstructing and resisting arrest.

A 42-year-old man from Edmonds, who is the brother of the first suspect, was also found in the home. He had a felony warrant for residential burglary out of King County. He was found by a Marysville K-9 in a bedroom.

EPD said he was treated for minor K-9 contact and then booked into King County Jail on his past warrant. Edmonds officers are also referring misdemeanor charges for obstructing and resisting arrest.

A 64-year-old woman, who is the owner of the home, was also found. EPD said after investigating, she was booked into Snohomish County Jail for rendering criminal assistance and obstructing police.

EPD said Bothell Police and Kirkland Police assisted with the operation. No officers were injured.