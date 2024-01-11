Edmonds police arrest man suspected of killing rideshare driver

A 21-year-old man from Edmonds has been arrested for the murder of Abdikadir Gedi Shariif.

Shariif was a rideshare driver and a member of the Abubakr Islamic Center in Tukwila. The center had a funeral for Shariif last week.

Police say the 21-year-old fatally shot Shariif when he was driving along Edmonds Way in the dark hours on Jan. 3. He later died at the hospital.

The Edmonds Police Department arrested the suspect on Thursday at around 2:30 p.m.

Officials say the investigation is still active and more details will be released soon.

#UPDATE Today at approximately 2:30pm, a 21-year-old Edmonds man was taken into custody for the January 3rd murder of... Posted by Edmonds Police Department on Wednesday, January 10, 2024