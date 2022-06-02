Edmonds police investigating armed robbery on Interurban Trail

Edmonds police are investigating after two women were robbed at gunpoint while walking on the Interurban Trail on Wednesday night, the police department announced Thursday.

According to police, the women were walking on the trail just west of where it intersects with 76th Avenue West shortly after 6 p.m.

Two men ran up behind the women and each pressed a gun against one of them.

One of the women was robbed of her cell phone, and the man made the woman use the phone’s facial recognition feature to unlock it.

Both of the women also suffered minor injuries during the incident as the men hit them with their guns.

Officers arrived on scene within minutes of the 911 call and had fire/EMS crews evaluate the victims.

One of the men was described as a Black male, between 22 to 25 years of age, 5′8″ to 5′10″ tall with a medium build. He wore a black gaiter mask, a black or red hoodie and black sweatpants.

The other man was described as having a dark complexion, between 18 to 22 years of age, 6′0″ tall with a slim build. He wore a teal gaiter mask, a teal jacket with a zipper and black sweatpants.

The car the men were in is a black, early 2000s Nissan Altima with chrome trim around dark-tinted windows. It did not have a front or back license plate.

Both men were seen getting into the backseat of the car before it fled northbound on 76th Avenue West.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Edmonds Police at policetips@edmondswa.gov or (425) 771-0212, or contact your local police department, who can relay the information to Edmonds PD.