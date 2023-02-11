Edmonds School District says sensitive information could have been exposed in data breach

The Edmonds School District on Friday revealed more details about the data breach it began experiencing late last month, alerting families that their sensitive information could have potentially been exposed.

The district began investigating “suspicious activity” in its network on Jan. 31, causing a district-wide internet shutdown. The investigation is still ongoing, but the district has learned that “an unauthorized actor had the ability to view and acquire certain information stored on the network between Jan. 16, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2023,” according to a press release.

The district said the information may include, but is not limited to, “name, Social Security number, driver’s license number, date of birth, student identification number, financial account information, medical information, and student records.” The district said it is reviewing data and making a list of potentially impacted individuals.

In the meantime, the district suggests that potentially impacted people monitor their accounts by requesting a free credit report, placing an initial or extended fraud alert on their credit files, or placing a credit freeze on a credit report.

The three major credit reporting bureaus — Equifax, Experian and TransUnion — can all help people place fraud alerts or credit freezes, the district said.

Anyone with questions about the data breach is asked to call 425-431-7000, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can also write to the district at 20420 68th Ave. W., Lynnwood, WA 98036.