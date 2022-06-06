Edmonds-Woodway HS student arrested after making ‘credible threats of violence’ against school

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

A student at Edmonds-Woodway High School was arrested early Monday morning after they allegedly made “credible threats of violence” at the school, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

Police say they learned of the threats after receiving information from concerned families and worked with the Edmonds School District in response to the incident.

Officers recovered a “realistic-looking BB gun” from the student and additional evidence connected to the incident.

The 16-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile jail for felony harassment.

Edmonds police say they will be providing an additional presence on the school campus Monday morning.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories