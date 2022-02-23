Edmunds: Enjoy the V8-powered coupe while it's still around

NICK YEKIKIAN
·4 min read

It isn’t hard to see that the writing is on the wall for the V8-powered performance coupe. Tightening fuel economy and emissions standards, rising gas prices and the arrival of performance-oriented electric vehicles all point to the end of this famous automotive recipe. When the end will come, we don’t know exactly. But even Dodge CEO Tim Kuniskis acknowledged last year in an interview with CNBC that, “The days of an iron block supercharged 6.2-liter V8 are numbered.”

So the car enthusiast’s dilemma might be: Should I buy one now? Whether it’s their distinctive rumbly soundtrack or sleek bodywork, these coupes manage to stir the soul. With that in mind, Edmunds’ editors took a look at the V8-powered cars still on sale today and picked the best to highlight here. We’ve organized the list in ascending order of manufacturer’s suggested retail price, which includes the destination charge.

2022 FORD MUSTANG

The Mustang has had an undeniable effect on American popular culture, automotive and otherwise, for nearly 60 years. Today, the Shelby GT500 sits atop the Mustang range with its 760-horsepower supercharged V8. However, the standard Mustang GT’s 450-pony 5.0-liter V8 is a better value and a powerhouse in its own right. Other advantages include many standard technology features and precise and grippy handling. On the downside, the Mustang’s rear seats are quite cramped, but that’s a small price to pay to own this American icon.

Starting MSRP: $37,645

2022 DODGE CHALLENGER

No other modern coupe better re-creates the classic American muscle car experience than the Challenger. It easily looks the part and even offers not one but three different V8s. There’s up to 807 horsepower at your right foot’s disposal from the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 in the Hellcat Redeye, but our pick is the R/T Scat Pack Widebody. Its 6.4-liter V8 is good for 485 horsepower, and the Widebody’s wider tires and flared fenders give the Challenger some added visual presence. This big coupe isn’t as nimble around turns as the Mustang, but on the open road, it sets the bar for big, silly fun.

Starting MSRP: $52,745

2022 CHEVROLET CORVETTE

The Chevy Corvette has been powered by a V8 for the majority of its existence. Today, the Corvette can be had with two V8s. The standard car features a 6.2-liter unit that makes up to 495 horsepower. If that isn’t enough to stir your coffee, the 2023 Corvette Z06 features the most powerful non-turbocharged V8 — with 670 horsepower — ever placed in a production car. The Z06 goes on sale late this year. The latest Corvette’s mid-engine design has caused some visibility and ease-of-entry issues, but all around the Corvette stands out with its exotic-like performance.

Starting MSRP: $62,145

2022 JAGUAR F-TYPE

The Jaguar F-Type has been on sale since 2015, and Jaguar has tried an array of powertrain combinations to try to sell it. For 2022, though, the F-Type is V8-only. You can still have either a coupe or a convertible, with either rear- or all-wheel drive, too. The one to go for is probably the R-badged coupe. Its supercharged 444-horsepower V8 isn’t the most powerful option on this list, but it might just be the best-looking car on this list and it has an exhaust note to match. The only drawback is the F-Type’s technology, which isn’t user-friendly and had a few issues in Edmunds’ testing.

Starting MSRP: $72,450

2021 LEXUS LC 500

While most of the Lexus lineup is powered by four- or six-cylinder engines, the LC 500 features a 471-horsepower 5.0-liter V8. Unlike the brawny Mustang or Challenger, the LC 500 is a luxurious grand tourer that puts a premium on overall excellence and long-haul comfort. Just don’t take too many items with you on a road trip since the LC has the smallest trunk in this bunch. It’s also the most expensive car on our list. However, thanks to its sing-song V8 soundtrack and stunning interior design, the LC is worth the price.

Starting MSRP: $94,625

EDMUNDS SAYS: We chose the cars on this list as a way of celebrating V8 coupes that more people can get their hands on. The clock is ticking, though, and if you’re interested in an eight-cylinder engine, you might want to act fast

_____

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Nick Yekikian is a news editor at Edmunds. Follow Nick on Twitter

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Is a Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow Appreciation Post

    Sydney Sweeney and Maude Apatow are quickly shaping up to be our favorite Hollywood duo. The actors may butt heads and fight nonstop while portraying polar-opposite sisters Cassie and Lexi Howard on "Euphoria," but once the cameras stop rolling, they're inseparable. Since joining the cast of the HBO teen drama, Sweeney and Apatow, both 24, have stuck by each other's side through the years, attending various award shows together and taking on the red carpet in style.

  • 1979 Harvest Scout Gets Hellcat Heart

    This SUV has lived through everything from crashes to abandonment but now takes on the challenge of power from a modern horsepower!

  • 1966 Chevy Corvette Received A No-Expense-Spared Restoration

    Built as America’s answer to the sleek European roadsters of the 1960s, this car does far more than just beat the competition.

  • Wheelchair daredevil suffers a horrifying wipeout on 'AGT: Extreme' premiere

    On America's Got Talent: Extreme, the new AGT&nbsp;spinoff about athletes doing the craziest and most epic stunts, the final act had everyone gasping when 29-year-old wheelchair daredevil Aaron Wheelz suffered a horrific wipe out. Wheelz, who was born with spina bifida, has had 23 surgeries in his life. Fortunately, it hasn't had any effect on his determination. "Here on America's Got Talent: Extreme, everyone here is crazy. So for my performance, I'm pulling out all the stops. I've put in a lot of hours, a lot of crashes. It feels like I've been training my whole life for this. All my life I've been proving people wrong and pushing the limits and, so, tonight, that's exactly what I'm gonna do," stated Wheelz. Ahead of his stunt, Wheelz admitted that he was really nervous, because he doesn't always land the jump, which set the tone of the performance. Then, following the jump, Wheelz over-rotated and came down flat on his face as he slid down the lower portion of the ramp. The judges and audience screamed as Wheelz continued to skid until, eventually, he managed to slowly pick himself up. However, what was even more shocking, while most people would call it a day after that experience, Wheelz insisted on doing the jump one more time to get it right, despite the fact that judge Simon Cowell told him it was absolutely not necessary. "Are you sure," asked Cowell. "Because for us, that was enough. Trust me." "No, I gotta get it. You know, come this far," said Wheelz, who also explained, "I think I'm good to do this. First one tells you what you did wrong." With everyone on the edge of their seats, Wheelz took the jump again but, this time, stuck the landing. "I actually feel sick," said Cowell, who was incredibly relieved. Back on the deliberation stage, Cowell shared, "I thought it was amazing, and you didn't think it was good enough. Then you come back up again. Then you do it twice. You define, I think, why we made this show, if you want my honest opinion. You know, this is what we were looking for. I think you are an amazing person. Got every chance of winning this, you know that." However, the person who was most impressed was judge Nikki Bella, who shared, "Your life is so aspirational. I mean, you are the definition of never giving up. I think it's absolutely incredible. When I think of an AGT: Extreme champion, I think of someone who pushes their limits, and I just can't wait to see what you get to do next, Wheelz, because you're going to the finals." Bella then stood up and slammed her hand down on the Golden Buzzer. "You're incredible. You made me feel emotional. You make me feel emotional now. Like, oh, my gosh, I'm gonna cry. You're just gonna touch the world. You're gonna do a lot of great things. You already are. So I'm so honored to give you my Golden Buzzer," stated Bella.

  • Dodge Charger Hellcat Burnout Goes Horribly Wrong

    It’s all fun and games until you blow up your brand-new car...

  • Five former Ohio State players who may be selected in the USFL Draft

    Five former Ohio State players who may be selected in the USFL draft #GoBucks #USFL

  • Russia 'will be more isolated than ever' from the world, strategist says

    Russia's actions against Ukraine will have a corresponding negative impact on the country, says Greg Valliere, AGF chief U.S. policy strategist.

  • Victims of online dating scams speak out on what they’ve learned: ‘Have your guard up when you’re vulnerable’

    "It is not a crime to want to be loved," one woman says.

  • You knew used car prices were high. Here's how outrageous it has become

    The average price of a used car has risen 45% in two years and some are being priced higher than new ones.

  • Dodge Hornet supposedly snapped inside Alfa Romeo Tonale factory

    Video uploaded to the Alfa Romeo Club Italia Facebook page, then quickly removed, purports to show Dodge's brand-engineered version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale in the same factory where the Alfa will be built. The Dodge is expected to be called the Hornet, and there are a few differences between it and and Alfa Romeo, which is understandable.

  • Joe Rogan’s 1969 Camaro Is A Jet Black Monster

    This Roadster Shop built masterpiece was made to combine the best of vintage design with modern performance and it does just that.

  • 1969 Camaro Boasts Double COPO Options

    This incredible car utilized one of the most secretive programs in Chevy history to become a drag strip beast!

  • 6 Most Affordable New Trucks To Consider Buying Now

    If you're in the market for a truck, you'll notice that most of your choices are big, powerful, expensive beasts with enormous payload and towing capacities that you'll probably never use. However,...

  • Tesla Has Unearthed a New Golden Opportunity

    Tesla is not waiting for the fleet to come in. The electric vehicle maker recently launched a website for companies that is dedicated to the benefits of having a fleet full of Tesla. "With low cost of ownership and zero emissions, owning a Tesla fleet benefits your business, your drivers and the environment," the website states.

  • 1975 Porsche 911S Project Shows Off Updated Engine

    This pristine Porsche has spent its whole life protected from rust and grime and now is in search of a new owner to take the wheel.

  • This New Electric ‘Hyper-Jet’ Promises to Be the World’s Fastest and Most Expensive Jet Ski

    "This is to a jet ski what a hypercar is to a car," said its designer. Sculpted in carbon fiber, the Supermarine MM01 has a 75 mph top end.

  • 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E gets updated EPA mileage ratings

    We knew there were going to be increases in the electric crossover's range for the current model year thanks to Ford increasing the Mach-E's usable battery capacity, but we didn't know how much.

  • 2022 VW ID.4 Receives Updates, U.S.-Built 2023 Model Coming Soon

    Increased range is in store for this year, and Volkswagen says it will eventually launch a cheaper model with a smaller battery pack starting at around $35,000.

  • Ford May Spin Off Electric Vehicle Production To Better Compete with Tesla and Other EV Makers

    In an effort to match up with "pure EV players" such as Tesla, Ford is reportedly considering spinning off its electric vehicle (EV) unit from the legacy business, according to Bloomberg. Compare: The...

  • Keys commercial fisherman takes off rather than face inspection, cops say

    A Florida Keys commercial fishing captain spent the night in jail Saturday after fish and wildlife police say he sped off in his vessel two days earlier after officers were about to conduct a routine inspection.