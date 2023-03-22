Edmunds: The hottest electric cars to check out in 2023

13
MICHAEL CANTU
·4 min read

Electric vehicles, or EVs, had their best-selling year in 2022. Their market share surpassed 5% according to Edmunds data, which is nearly double than 2021. In 2023, EV sales should continue to soar. But more importantly for consumers, there will also be a larger selection of models to choose from, including electric sedans, SUVs and luxury models. The experts at Edmunds choose five of the most intriguing new EVs, sorted by price, rolling into dealerships this year.

2024 CHEVROLET EQUINOX EV Chevrolet will launch two electric SUVs with familiar names: the Blazer EV and the Equinox EV. Of the two, the smaller Equinox could be the more significant simply by virtue of its price; Chevrolet estimates it will start around $30,000. That undercuts all of its rivals and is not much more than the gas-powered Equinox, which has nothing in common but size.

For that low price, the Equinox EV provides an estimated 250 miles of range, which should be suitable for many EV shoppers. Chevy will also offer a larger battery pack that gets about 300 miles and a more robust 290-horsepower powertrain with all-wheel drive. If you enjoy technology, then you’ll be pleased to know that the Equinox EV will offer an optional massive 17.7-inch center touchscreen display. You can also add Super Cruise, General Motors’ hands-free highway driving assist system.

Estimated starting price: $30,000 Launch date: fall 2023

2023 NISSAN ARIYA Many are familiar with the Nissan Leaf, one of the first mass-produced electric vehicles. Now Nissan is adding to its portfolio with the Ariya. It’s a compact electric SUV that’s about the size of the electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and Volkswagen ID.4.

The Ariya’s lineup will start out with an unremarkable range of 216 miles on a single charge. Fortunately, there’s a larger battery pack that boasts more than 300 miles of range and produces up to 389 horsepower with all-wheel drive. Inside, you’ll be greeted by a stylish interior and many technology features, including dual 12.3-inch screens, a head-up display and Nissan’s ProPilot Assist system, which helps make highway driving easier.

Starting price: $44,485 Launch date: on sale now

2023 HYUNDAI IONIQ 6 The Ioniq 6 will undoubtedly stand out from everything else on the road when it hits the streets later this year. It’s an electric sedan from Hyundai that sports a futuristic, low-slung design. Unlike most electric vehicles that are SUVs, the Ioniq 6 is one of the few non-luxury electric sedans that will compete with the Tesla Model 3.

It’s closely related to the Ioniq 5 SUV, sharing most of its componentry. When released, the Ioniq 6 will offer a 225-horsepower rear-wheel-drive model that has an outstanding estimated driving range of up to 361 miles. The more powerful 320-horsepower all-wheel-drive model is rated at 316 miles. Compatibility with the most powerful DC fast-charging stations, for superquick charging, will be another draw for this upcoming EV.

Starting price: $42,715 Launch date: spring 2023

2023 MERCEDES EQE SUV The EQE SUV is one of Mercedes’ latest all-electric models. It’s based on Mercedes’ EQE sedan and is about the size of the gas-powered GLE SUV. The EQE SUV is smaller than the EQS SUV, and when it hits dealerships, it will compete with the Audi e-tron and BMW iX.

Driving range estimates have yet to be released, but we expect the most efficient EQE 350+ model to have a range of more than 300 miles. The EQE will also offer a more powerful 536-horsepower EQE 500 model, and a 617-horsepower AMG performance model down the line. As with the EQS models, the EQE will offer Mercedes’ massive Hyperscreen, which consists of three screens spanning the width of the dashboard.

Estimated starting price: $79,050 Launch date: spring 2023

2023 BMW i7 The large and luxurious BMW i7 is the all-electric equivalent to the completely redesigned 7 Series sedan. The brand’s most expensive electric car goes toe-to-toe with its Mercedes equivalent, the EQS sedan, and the Tesla Model S.

The i7’s estimated driving range of 296-318 miles is less than most of its rivals but more than the Porsche Taycan. If that sounds disappointing, don’t worry — the BMW packs a potent 536-horsepower electric powertrain and offers very impressive tech features such as the optional 31.3-inch screen for rear passengers that slides down from the ceiling and power front and rear doors that fully open and close with a push of a button.

Starting price: $120,295 Launch date: on sale now

EDMUNDS SAYS: Electric vehicles will come in all shapes and sizes in 2023, from stylish sedans to family SUVs and luxurious cruisers. If you’re considering an EV, 2023 will be the best year yet to buy one.

_______

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds.

Michael Cantu is a contributor at Edmunds and is on Instagram.

