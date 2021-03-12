Edmundson accused of aiming firearm at deliveryman

Mar. 12—The Pipe Creek Road homeowner accused of greeting a UPS deliveryman with a leveled handgun late last year has pleaded not guilty to assault with a weapon.

Robert Nevin Edmundson, 68, was arraigned in Lincoln County District Court on March 8. Assault with a weapon, a felony, carries a maximum punishment of 20 years behind bars and a $50,000 fine.

Court documents allege that Edmundson aimed his semi-automatic at a uniformed deliveryman trying to drop off a package about 10:20 p.m., Nov. 24. According to the documents, Edmundson kept his firearm trained on the deliveryman even after he identified himself and apologized for coming by so late in the evening.

Deputy Derek Breiland of the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office took the call from the rattled deliveryman later that night. According to his affidavit, the deliveryman recalled asking Edmundson to lower his weapon after he identified himself and his reason for being on the man's property.

"Why should I," Edmundson retorted, court documents said.

The deliveryman noticed that Edmundson's finger was on the trigger, according to the affidavit. He told Breiland that, "looking down the barrel was pretty unnerving."

The deliveryman recalled apologizing multiple times, telling Edmundson that his late stop was owing to the roads and the volume of packages in the lead up to the holiday season. Edmundson allegedly cursed at the deliveryman, telling him to have his supervisor return with the package.

"[The victim] said Edmundson had the firearm raised the entire time he was there and never once lowered it, even knowing who [the victim] was and knowing that he was not a threat," Breiland wrote. "[The victim] then turned his back, got into his truck and left the property without incident."

Breiland wrote that he could hear the nervousness in the victim's voice as he recounted the incident. The victim said he was understanding of Edmundson's initial reaction, but expected the other man would lower his weapon, according to the affidavit.

Breiland tried to contact Edmundson after speaking with the victim, but the call went to voicemail. When the deputy returned for his next shift, he found a voice message from Edmundson. The Pipe Creek Road resident claimed to have no phone and no cellular service at his home, but said he would drop by when visiting town on the weekend.

Breiland drove out to meet Edmundson rather than wait, court documents said.

According to the affidavit, Edmundson initially defended his actions. He told Breiland that he was asleep when the UPS deliveryman arrived and awoke to the sound of his dogs barking. There were strange lights shining at his door and so he came to it armed, even though no one knocked.

He recalled telling the victim, "Now is not the time to do business." When the victim continued to talk, Edmundson remembered directing him to leave. He did recall the victim asking him to lower his handgun, court documents said.

Breiland confirmed that Edmundson knew he was speaking with a UPS deliveryman.

According to Breiland's account, Edmundson apologized for being in a "foul mood," saying that it was after 10 p.m. and he was sleeping when the incident began. When Breiland asked why he kept the gun aimed at the deliveryman, Edmundson allegedly again pointed to the late hour and said, "It was too late and he needed to go."

The deputy informed Edmundson that the victim was pursuing charges.

"Edmundson seemed shocked when I told him that," Breiland wrote. "And I also told him that he can't point his gun at people."

Breiland wrote that Edmundson's reaction had likely crossed the line into excessive force. The UPS employee was delivering a package ordered by Edmundson's wife, arrived in a clearly marked vehicle, wore a company uniform and identified himself, Breliand wrote.

"Edmundson did not seem to have any remorse of the situation other than his brief 'apology,'" Breiland wrote.

An omnibus hearing in the case is set for May 24 with a pretrial conference to follow on June 28. Were the case to go to trial, it would begin Aug. 10.