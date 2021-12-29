Edneyville 3-year-old girl who accidentally shot her self on Christmas dies

Three-year-old Aylee Gordon died at Mission Hospital Dec. 28 after accidentally shooting herself with a pistol on Christmas Day.

The 3-year-old Edneyville girl who accidentally shot herself on Christmas day has died.

Aylee Gordon succumbed to her injuries at Mission Hospital Dec. 28, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Johnny Duncan wrote in a press release.

Gordon was playing with her new bicycle around 2 p.m. Dec. 25 when she picked up a 9 mm pistol and accidentally shot herself in the head, a 911 call recording after the incident revealed.

She was airlifted to Mission Hospital where she received emergency surgery and made it through the night “heavily sedated,” according to a GoFundMe page set up by family friend Denise Hunter.

As of Dec. 29, the GoFundMe had raised more than $17,000 for the Gordon family.

Previous coverage: Edneyville 3-year-old girl in critical condition after accidentally shooting self on Christmas

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office are conducting an investigation into the incident.

According to the 911 call, someone visiting the family for Christmas left the loaded gun in the backseat of a truck. No criminal charges have been filed.

“Any charges in this case will be at the discretion of the NCSBI and the District Attorney’s office once the investigation has been completed and submitted to the District Attorney Andrew Murray for review,” Duncan wrote in the release.

Shelby Harris is a reporter covering breaking news, education and other topics. She can be reached at sharris@citizentimes.com or on Twitter @_shelbyharris.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Edneyville child who accidentally shot herself dies at hospital