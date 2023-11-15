Edneyville fire 95% contained, Henderson State of Emergency canceled

With the Poplar Drive Fire entering its final stages and now 95% contained according to a news release from the North Carolina Forest Service, the State of Emergency for Henderson County was canceled at noon on Nov. 15.

The fire size remains at 434 acres, the Forest Service said in the release.

The ground of the forest on Bald Top Mountain is blanketed in ash from the Poplar Drive Fire firefighters have been fighting since Nov. 3.

"Today firefighters are working on continued fire line reinforcement, while also implementing any rehabilitation and repair needs from heavy equipment affecting the landscape," the release said.

The Forest Service said the Poplar Drive Fire response effort will be transitioning from the N.C. Forest Service Incident Management Team to local Forest Service units Nov. 16.

With the fire nearly contained, Henderson County Board Chair Rebecca McCall announced the county was canceling the State of Emergency, which was first issued on Nov. 5, the third day of the fire.

"Working closely with our partners at the North Carolina Forest Service we have been able to return our local fire departments to their normal duties, allowing them to focus on their districts," McCall said in the release.

The cancellation of the State of Emergency does not affect the status of the local or state ban on open burning, the release said.

"Henderson County remains in a high danger level for wildfires, while the rain received late last week provided some relief we still have a considerable amount of risk resulting from any open burning," Henderson County Fire Marshal Kevin Waldrup said in the release.

The duration and complexity of the Poplar Drive Fire strained local resources requiring assistance from across the state.

“For years Henderson County has benefitted from strong partnerships across the state of North Carolina,” said Henderson County Manager John Mitchell. “The teamwork and cooperation with the North Carolina Forest Service, North Carolina Emergency Management, North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal and fire departments from across the state have been critical to the successful management of this fire. I join the fire marshal and our partner agencies in asking all citizens in the county to help our firefighters by continuing to abide by the burn ban.”

