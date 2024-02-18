Eds and Meds: Anchor institutions significant to local economic development

Higher education institutions like Midwestern State University (MSU) and hospital organizations like United Regional Health Care System (URHCS) are essential anchors inextricably linked to the long-term well-being of the Wichita Falls community.

However, besides MSU, there are five other smaller higher-education institutions in the metro area. In addition to URHCS, there are seven other smaller hospitals in the area. While MSU and URHCS are undoubtedly the dominant institutions in their respective sectors, we analyze the economic impact of all these so-called anchor institutions on the Wichita Falls metro area (MSA).

What is an anchor institution?

This piece analyzes how hospitals and higher education institutions (eds and meds) sustain jobs, drive economic growth, and support regional development in the Wichita Falls MSA.

Anchor institutions typically play a defining role in creating and reinforcing local economic ties. They are vital contributors to their communities, providing resources to promote community health and human capital investments. Understanding the role of anchor institutions in regional economies helps community leaders and planners make informed choices as regions and anchor institutions evolve.

How is Economic Impact Assessed?

In assessing economic impact, it is paramount to estimate the total contribution of anchor institutions to the regional economy they serve. Total contribution is the sum of three levels of impact — direct, indirect, and induced. Measures of contribution are calculated for employment, income, and gross value added (GVA) produced.

Direct impacts derive from the direct purchases and employment by hospitals and higher education institutions. Indirect impacts result from the additional purchases and hiring businesses in anchor institutions’ supply chain conduct. Induced impacts capture economic activity supported by those directly or indirectly employed by higher education and hospitals, who spend their disposable income on goods and services in the regional economy.

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia (FED) has developed regional multipliers of anchor impacts for each nation’s MSAs. In their study, economic impact ratios are calculated separately for each MSA using the IMPLAN input-output model. Multiplier ratios from IMPLAN follow the flow of spending from higher education institutions and hospitals through an economy. In arriving at measures of local anchor impacts, we apply IMPLAN ratios to various aggregate measures for the local metro area. Table 1 includes employment, income, and gross value added (the value of goods and services anchors provide).

Economic Contributions of Anchor Institutions on the Wichita Falls MSA

Direct, indirect and induced impacts sum to form total impact.

Indicator Number Percent

Total employment 91,437 100.0%

Anchor employment 7,224 7.9%

TOTAL INCOME (in $mi.) $7,723 100.0%

Anchor income (in $mi.) $394 5.1%

total gva (in $mi.) $7,519 100.0%

anchor gva (in $mi.) $571 7.6%

Source: Federal Reserve Bank Philadelphia, IMPLAN, and authors calculations

What Impact do Anchor Institutions have on the Local Metro Economy?

Table 1 includes employment, income, and gross value added (the value of goods and services anchors provide). Hospitals and higher education institutions contribute $571 million annually in value-added goods and services to the local economy, representing 7.6% of the area's gross value-added production.

They also generate over 7,200 jobs, representing 7.9% of the local metro's total employment, and they contribute almost $400 million in personal income, or 5.1% of the area's total personal income. Each of the total impact estimates is the sum of direct, indirect, and induced effects.

To what degree is the local area economy reliant on these institutions?

Also included in the calculations is the so-called reliance index. The index captures how dependent a regional economy is on higher education institutions and hospitals (anchor institutions) for economic activity. The Reliance Index for the Wichita Falls metro area is 0.88 or 88%. If not for the local region's heavy reliance on Sheppard Air Force Base (SAFB), the reliance ratio of these anchor institutions would likely be more than 1.00.

Overview of URHCS

There are also non-economic contributions are seen by these anchor institutions. The primary hospital, URHCS, was recently recognized by Newsweek magazine as one of its "Best-in-State" Hospitals. URHCS was designated as #11 in Texas, making it the highest-ranked community hospital in the state.

Table 2. reflects URHCS’s services provided in this MSA over the past three years:

United Regional non-economic contributions

Overview of MSU Texas

MSU Texas, a part of the Texas Tech University System, with seven colleges with 16 undergraduate programs offering 43 majors and 30 minors and 9 graduate programs offering 28 majors and 15 minors was recently recognized by The Travel, a photography and destination website, as the Most Beautiful College Campus in Texas. MSU Texas holds numerous other top accreditations including being AACSB certified (only 6% of business schools worldwide have achieved AACSB accreditations).

Partnership with anchor institutions is vital

Through investment and collaboration, anchor institutions can continue to play a crucial role in providing significant social and economic development opportunities to the communities in which they operate.

Anchor organizations in the local area can be significant magnets for economic and residential growth and development. Partnerships between anchor institutions and local organizations and businesses should prove vital to solving some of the area’s problems.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Anchor Institutions to Economic Development in the Wichita Falls