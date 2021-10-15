Educating Girls: The Overlooked Solution to Climate Change

·1 min read

by T. Shawn Taylor

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- HP Inc.

Girls have been leading inventive and courageous initiatives on climate and environmental justice in communities all over the world. For every additional year of schooling a girl receives her country&#39;s resilience to climate disaster increases by 3.2 points as measured by the ND-Gain Index. Image courtesy of Girl Rising
Girls have been leading inventive and courageous initiatives on climate and environmental justice in communities all over the world. For every additional year of schooling a girl receives her country's resilience to climate disaster increases by 3.2 points as measured by the ND-Gain Index. Image courtesy of Girl Rising

This article is sponsored by HP and written on HP's behalf.

Addressing a global challenge as complex as climate change demands a full suite of solutions and actors, but one powerful intervention is widely overlooked: educating girls. Education gives girls the skills and knowledge to respond to climate-related disasters and to the changing resource landscapes around them. The contributions of educated girls to their communities increases a region’s overall resilience to climate shocks.

Educated girls grow up to be women who participate fully in society and take on leadership roles. A growing body of evidence demonstrates that female political leaders are especially effective in creating environmental protection measures and more likely to ratify climate protective laws and treaties. And projections from a raft of international organizations including the United Nations and the World Bank indicate that education coupled with family planning and reproductive rights has a dramatic impact on population growth and carbon emissions.

Read more

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from HP Inc. on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/educating-girls-the-overlooked-solution-to-climate-change-577855932

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories