Education Briefs
Jan. 23—Iowa State University 2023 Fall Dean's List
Austin
Devin James Amdahl, 4, Software Engineering
Emily Mary Bollum, 4, Agricultural Business
Anthony Louis Ciola, 4, Actuarial Science
Sophia Elizabeth Kvam, 4, Marketing
Zachary Kenneth Lightly, 2, Software Engineering
Abbie Jean Oleson, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Whitney Ann Walkup, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
Hayfield
Jason Todd Zahnle, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Lyle
Jaden Russell May, 3, Software Engineering
Rose Creek
Emily Jordyn Bhend, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree
St. Cloud State University 2023 Fall Dean's List
Austin
Alijha Richard, College of Science and Engineering, Biology: Biodiversity, Ecology and Evolution, BS
Dexter
Colton Peterson, College of Science and Engineering, Software Engineering, BSE
Taopi
Amber Kiefer, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS
University of Iowa 2023 Fall Dean's List
Austin
Grace Mayer, College of Education, Elementary Education
Jacob Venenga, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Human Physiology
Luther College 2023 Fall Dean's List
Austin
Casey Berg
Kate Oelfke