Education Briefs

Austin Daily Herald, Minn.
Jan. 23—Iowa State University 2023 Fall Dean's List

Austin

Devin James Amdahl, 4, Software Engineering

Emily Mary Bollum, 4, Agricultural Business

Anthony Louis Ciola, 4, Actuarial Science

Sophia Elizabeth Kvam, 4, Marketing

Zachary Kenneth Lightly, 2, Software Engineering

Abbie Jean Oleson, 2, Kinesiology and Health

Whitney Ann Walkup, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

Hayfield

Jason Todd Zahnle, 4, Mechanical Engineering

Lyle

Jaden Russell May, 3, Software Engineering

Rose Creek

Emily Jordyn Bhend, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree

St. Cloud State University 2023 Fall Dean's List

Austin

Alijha Richard, College of Science and Engineering, Biology: Biodiversity, Ecology and Evolution, BS

Dexter

Colton Peterson, College of Science and Engineering, Software Engineering, BSE

Taopi

Amber Kiefer, College of Education and Learning Design, Elementary/K-6 Education, BS

University of Iowa 2023 Fall Dean's List

Austin

Grace Mayer, College of Education, Elementary Education

Jacob Venenga, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, Human Physiology

Luther College 2023 Fall Dean's List

Austin

Casey Berg

Kate Oelfke