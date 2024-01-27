Education Briefs: Education Briefs
Jan. 26—Minnesota State College Southeast 2023 Fall President's List
Adams
Dylan Fasbender
Austin
Lula Deng
Kathryn Oleson
Blooming Prairie
Abby Braaten
College of St. Scholastica 2023 Fall Dean's LIst
Austin
Laura Geffert
Trishanna Gordon
Lauren Schmitt
Toria Strampe
Ediget Tadesse
University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2023 Fall Dean's List
Austin
Beau Oster, Computer Science and Information Systems
Blooming Prairie
Emily Kubicek, Biology
Samuel Pirkl, Health and Human Performance
Dexter
Brooke Allen, Agricultural Business
Grand Meadow
Isabelle Fretty, Accounting
Evan Oehlke, Agricultural Business
Hayfield
Reese Bauman, Biology
Natalie Shadow, Animal Science
LeRoy
Carter Johnson, Health & Human Performance
Rose Creek
Connor Edland, Health and Human Performance
Christian Hjelmen, Finance and Management
Taopi
Daniel Boe, Engineering Technology
Nicholas Boe, Engineering Technology