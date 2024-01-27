Education Briefs: Education Briefs

Jan. 26—Minnesota State College Southeast 2023 Fall President's List

Adams

Dylan Fasbender

Austin

Lula Deng

Kathryn Oleson

Blooming Prairie

Abby Braaten

College of St. Scholastica 2023 Fall Dean's LIst

Austin

Laura Geffert

Trishanna Gordon

Lauren Schmitt

Toria Strampe

Ediget Tadesse

University of Wisconsin-River Falls 2023 Fall Dean's List

Austin

Beau Oster, Computer Science and Information Systems

Blooming Prairie

Emily Kubicek, Biology

Samuel Pirkl, Health and Human Performance

Dexter

Brooke Allen, Agricultural Business

Grand Meadow

Isabelle Fretty, Accounting

Evan Oehlke, Agricultural Business

Hayfield

Reese Bauman, Biology

Natalie Shadow, Animal Science

LeRoy

Carter Johnson, Health & Human Performance

Rose Creek

Connor Edland, Health and Human Performance

Christian Hjelmen, Finance and Management

Taopi

Daniel Boe, Engineering Technology

Nicholas Boe, Engineering Technology