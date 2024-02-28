Education briefs: Fairy Godmother Project offers free prom dresses Saturday

Feb. 28—Free prom dresses are available

Free prom dresses will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at the Miami County Community Center, through the Fairy Godmother Project.

The annual event for high school girls offers prom dresses, shoes and corsages for free. The dresses are often donated by the community.

There will be over 2,000 dresses to choose from, sizes 0-24. Items are available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The Fairy Godmother Project tends to draw hundreds of people and not just from the local area.

The Miami County Community Center is at 10120 W. 200 North, Peru.

Bids OK'd for Peru stadium

The Peru School Board approved bids for the resurfacing of the track at Bengal Memorial Stadium, as well as for new grandstands and press box Monday.

Fort Wayne-based Shawnee Construction was awarded the resurfacing project for about $2 million.

The track project is long overdue and will allow Peru High School to host track events. The disrepair of the track has prevented the school from hosting track events in recent years.

The board also approved a bid of about $1 million for new grandstands and press box.

Work is expected to be done before the start of the 2024-25 school year and football season.

Ivy Tech offers manager class

Ivy Tech Kokomo will offer a one-day training course to prepare leaders for supervisor positions in the workplace.

The course, Essential Skills for Managers, will be offered March 6 at Ivy Tech's Kokomo campus at 1815 E. Morgan St.

The class is from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Cost is $199 and includes class materials. A 45-minute working lunch is provided.

The class is designed to equip supervisors with tools and skills to effectively manage their teams and develop trusting and respectful relationships with staff.

In-class work will include identifying ways to de-escalate problems or issues. It will provide tools to better utilize a Strengths Based Leadership Approach to understand preferences in communication and conflict management.

A new section has been added to help supervisors know and understand their own strengths and how to utilize them in a team setting. Supervisors will learn to diagnose situations and identify appropriate leadership styles and strategies using the Situational Leadership model

To register, contact Bonnie Devers, program manager for Ivy+ Career Link , at bdevers3@ivytech.edu or 765-252-5497.

Peru schools OKs partnership

PERU — Peru High School students interested in the medical field will have the opportunity to intern with Parkview Health.

The Peru School Board approved a memorandum of understanding with the health system.

The agreement will allow students who are interested to intern with Parkview while in high school.

Students will have to provide their own transportation. Where they would be placed will depend on their interest and where Parkview can accommodate them.

Church donates to area schools

St. Charles Catholic Church in Peru donated 10% of sales from its annual September bazaar to Miami County schools to address youth homelessness.

This 10% is always donated back into the community.

The donation was honorarily presented Wednesday following a presentation from the Indiana Youth Institute about youth homelessness, which took place at the church.

Staff reports