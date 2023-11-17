Education company 2U and leader Chip Paucek part ways after high profile USC partnership ends

The cofounder and CEO of influential ed tech company, 2U, is out following news that the company and its top academic partner, the University of Southern California, would wind down their decade-and-a-half relationship.

In a Friday morning news release, the company said it was replacing longtime leader, Christopher “Chip” Paucek . It quoted the head of the company’s board of directors saying both parties, “determined that this was the right time for a leadership change.”

The departure of Paucek comes as the company continues to face media scrutiny over the degree programs it helps to operate and as the federal government weighs increased oversight of online program managers. Other major ed tech companies such as Pearson and Wiley have sold their online program management interests as universities increasingly offer their own online classes.

The end to the USC partnership was surprising as much for its suddenness as for the fact it was made public this last week in a joint statement. The partnership was among the first and most prominent examples of a university outsourcing management of its online classes to a third party.

Typically, the start of 2U’s partnerships with top universities are lauded with press releases and promises to provide more students access to higher education. Their end, in contrast, arrives without fanfare.

In this file photo taken on March 11, 2020 a student wears a facemask at the University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, California where a number of southern California universities, including USC, have suspended in-person classes due to coronavirus concerns. A dean said the pivot to online classes showed the university it could offer its digital courses without aid from ed tech company 2U as it had been.

The company didn’t mention other programs by name that had ended, but did say it wrapped “certain degree programs with a client where we believe the long term future of those particular programs was challenged.” On the same call, Paucek said the company’s revenue in the third quarter did not meet expectations. Share prices dropped sharply, and 2U is currently trading at about a $1-a-share.

2U declined to answer USA TODAY's questions, and instead directed a reporter to news releases about the departure of Paucek and the wind down of the USC programs. But in a year-end SEC filing it stressed that public perception is key to its business.

“Therefore, the loss of any single offering, or the failure of any university client to renew its agreement with us upon expiration, could harm our reputation and impair our ability to pursue our growth strategy and ultimately to become profitable,” the filing said.

After 2U’s launch in 2008, the USC venture initially appeared to be successful for both. But in recent years the programs have come under fire for their high cost, lack of transparency and allegations of shoddy academic programs.

“We are proud of the robust foundation that this relationship has helped to lay for these programs, which are well-poised for future success,” the joint statement read. “Both 2U and USC remain excited and optimistic about what the next chapter holds for online education.”

Paucek told investors earlier this month that the contract’s end would mean $40 million in revenue for the company in its fourth quarter.

“We thank USC for the role they've had in helping us build our company,” Paucek said in the call. “But, ultimately, the programs we agreed to exit no longer align with our platform strategy.”

The university did not confirm that it paid to exit the contract and instead told USA TODAY it would be inaccurate to base characterizations of the deal on Paucek's general comments to investors.

2U, a publicly traded company, doesn’t teach courses but helps universities take their classes online. It also offers recruitment and student advisement services. In exchange, 2U and other online program managers can receive more than half of the revenue from these online classes via longterm contracts..

USA TODAY reported earlier this year on problems with the partnership between 2U and Morehouse College, the only all-male historically Black college. Many of the students in the program aimed at men whose college careers had been interrupted told reporters they were misled about which classes would be available and didn’t receive the support they expected. Some described the program as a “cash grab.”

Fred Quinn, an online student at Morehouse College failed to finish his first attempt at his degree due to family passings and financial aid issues. After his grandfather's funeral in 2011 he returned to campus to discover his belongings in the hallway outside of his dorm room. Quinn will be transferring from Morehouse College to another school in the fall.

Students in other academic programs managed by 2U have raised similar complaints about the quality of their instruction. At USC, two groups of students are suing the school in connection with two of the programs.

Pedro Noguera, the dean of USC’s Rossier School of Education, said companies like 2U were helpful when few universities had the resources or technical knowledge to translate their classes to the digital space. But the coronavirus pandemic forced universities to offer their classes online.

Noguera said his school has found it can produce the services provided by 2U on its own. He said it wasn’t so much that 2U had failed, but that USC had “outgrown the relationship.”

“It was quite a lucrative business for them.” Noguera said. “I’m glad to hear that they’re not going to miss the lost revenue because hopefully it means they can stay viable as a company. But for us it means a lot because money we give back to 2U we can now redirect to scholarships for our students.”

Phil Hill, a writer who tracks the ed tech industry, said 2U and USC partnerships laid the way for other elite universities to start offering their classes online. Prior to their partnership, digital courses were more closely associated with for-profit universities and smaller, regional public schools.

Hill said he believed 2U might have had equal reason to distance itself from USC. In addition to the legal challenges, 2U has said it's trying to work with schools to lower tuition.

“That argument falls flat when you say, ‘Wait, your most profitable program and the core partner you’ve had charges $100,000-plus for a master’s of social work,” Hill said. “It ruined 2U’s story. And USC clearly needed to try to make a change, so I truly believe it was mutual.”

Of Paucek’s departure, Hill said it was almost more surprising that he held the position for as long as he had given the company’s collapsing stock price.

Shortly announcing the end of the USC partnership, 2U announced it was adding 50 new online degree programs. 2U will also continue providing support for USC’s Biokinesiology and Physical Therapy program.

Why are universities dropping 2U programs? Many won’t say

These aren’t the first 2U and USC programs that have been dropped. In 2017, the university and ed tech company announced two new online degrees in public policy expected to launch in 2019 through the Sol Price School of Public Policy. Since 2021, the university has been operating those programs without 2U’s assistance.

In other cases, once-touted programs have quietly disappeared from 2U and university websites.

In 2018 and 2019, Tufts, a private university in Boston, and 2U announced partnerships to offer master’s degrees in business, education and public health.

“Tufts is thrilled about our partnership with 2U,” said then-Executive Vice President Patricia Campbell in a 2018 news release. “2U enables us to bring our unique educational approaches to a broader audience in ways aligned with our institutional commitment to a personalized and engaging student experience."

By 2022 the relationship had ended. University spokesperson Patrick Collins said “the details are confidential.”

Collins did not say whether Tufts had to pay a fee to exit the contracts early and other universities declined comment altogether.

American University, a private school in the District of Columbia, 2U announced the launch of two online business degrees in 2015.

"2U's platform has proven to be successful in each of these areas, and we are excited to now offer two new online offerings for students looking to excel in today's competitive business environment,” a statement from Erran Carmel, the interim dean of American’s business school, said at the time.

Those offerings are no longer listed on 2U’s website, and the business school no longer mentions the company on its site, either. The university does still offer several master’s degrees in government studies and law with 2U.

Vanderbilt, an elite private university in Tennessee, launched two engineering degrees with the company to “reach high-caliber students beyond Nashville with the aspirations and potential for a graduate-level Vanderbilt engineering education,” Philippe Fauchet, dean of engineering, said in 2018.Though Vanderbilt still partners with 2U, its remaining programs appear to be coding boot camps and a Doctor of Education.

New York’s Fordham University and 2U praised their partnership in 2017 and 2018 offering online education and business degrees. Interim provost Jonathan Crystal said the university was, “pleased to be able to deliver its programs in compliance and business to professionals around the world via 2U." Those programs are nowhere to be found but Fordham still partners with 2U for graduate degrees in social work and law.

What happened with Morehouse and 2U?

In 2021, Morehouse and 2U announced a new degree completion program aimed at the roughly 2.2 million Black men 25 or older who started college but never finished.

The program would give them the opportunity to “become a Morehouse Man” and join the ranks of the school’s prestigious alumni which include Martin Luther King Jr., director Spike Lee and top government officials in the executive and congressional branches.

Dayne Burns, a former student of the online program launched with 2U and Morehouse college. Burns left the program after promises for a Computer Science course went unfulfilled.

The program would offer degrees in business administration and, later, computer science.

But that degree never materialized, students told USA TODAY in June they were offered refunds or told they could study business administration instead, the only degree offered at that time.

Even in that business program students said the university and 2U had failed to offer the classes they needed to graduate. Many found themselves taking classes at other colleges when they really wanted the Morehouse experience. Others said they received incorrect guidance from a 2U counselor about financial aid deadlines that resulted in some students being dropped from their classes mid-term.

Many students didn’t realize that Morehouse had partnered with an outside company at all, and they were surprised to learn advisers they thought worked for the school were actually employees of 2U.

Morehouse still offers just one degree, the business administration major. The school remains on 2U’s academic partners page.

