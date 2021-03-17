Education Department announces $122 billion for schools across the country
The Education Department (ED) is sending $122 billion of funds from the American Rescue Plan to K-12 schools to help them reopen as soon as possible.
Drawing on funds allocated to the department from the stimulus package and money from Health and Human Services (HHS), Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said reopening schools is critical for students, and “the American Rescue Plan is providing the resources needed to do it safely,” he said during a press conference on Wednesday.
He added that the funds from the HHS — $10 billion for COVID testing — will further “accelerate” the process of reopening.
'Greatest priority' is reopening schools
According to the allocation table from ED, California will receive about $15 billion, Texas $12 billion, and New York $8.9 billion.
State educational agencies were allocated varying amounts of funds based “on the proportion of funds that each State received under Part A of Title I of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965 in fiscal year 2020,” a letter to Ohio’s state educational agency seen by Yahoo Finance read.
Cardona said notifications to all states regarding the availability of funds are going out “today.”
ED added that the funds will help achieve President Biden’s goal to open the majority of K-8 schools within his first 100 days in office.
The funds allotted to states will be used to fund a variety of educational measures, which may include the following:
Investing in resources to implement the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)’s K-12 operational strategy for in-person learning to keep educators, staff, and students safe, improving ventilation, purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE), and obtaining additional space to ensure social distancing in classrooms
Avoiding layoffs and hiring additional educators to address learning loss, provide support to students and existing staff, and provide sufficient staffing to facilitate social distancing
Implementing strategies to meet the social, emotional, mental health, and academic needs of students hit hardest by the pandemic, including through evidence-based interventions and critical services like community schools
Funding summer, after school, and other extended learning and enrichment programs and hiring additional school personnel, such as nurses and custodial staff.
Providing for social distancing and safety protocols on buses
Funding for Wi-Fi hotspots and devices for students without connectivity for remote learning and supporting educators in the effective use of technology
The agency also noted that $7.6 billion of American Rescue Plan funds will be used for special education and children and youth experiencing homelessness. Tribal educational agencies, Native Hawaiians, Alaska Natives, and emergency assistance non-public schools, and the outlying areas will also receive funds.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will provide $10 billion to the states to support COVID-19 screening testing for K-12 teachers, staff, and students in schools.
“We know that surveillance testing in schools is critically important to ensure a safe work [and] learning environment,” stated Cardona.
“My greatest priority right now is … [the] quick reopening of schools across the country,” said Cardona, who recently visited an elementary school in Connecticut where he said he saw “a sense of community.”
“The connections that were being made, students were happy," said Cardona. He added that in-person schooling also was welcomed by teachers.
"Teaching isn’t a job, it’s a passion, it’s a calling," he added. "We know that our students are looking forward to being back with their friends, with their teachers, in a safe learning environment.”
The Department of Education will host its National Safe School Reopening Summit on Wednesday, March 24.
Reggie is a writer for Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter at @ReggieWade.
Aarthi is a reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @AarthiSwami.
