Education Foundation to host inaugural Ringling Bridge 5K/10K Run and Well-Being Expo

The Safe Children Coalition distributed 450 turkey dinners to families in need for Thanksgiving, thanks in part to teen volunteers involved with SCC's Achievers program. It was the 22nd year for the distribution effort. The meals were provided by Publix at a discounted cost and Construction Supply of Southwest Florida continued its tradition of providing a truck. SCC is a collaboration of community agencies that provide services to children and families in need. Visit SCCfl.org.

Registration underway for inaugural Ringling Bridge 5K/10K Run & Expo

Registration is underway for the inaugural Ringling Bridge 5K/10K Run and Well-Being Expo hosted by the Education Foundation of Sarasota County.

The April 28 event seeks to raise awareness about resources available to students and teachers and about the power of education to transform lives. The 5K/10K Run will begin at 7 a.m. at The Bay Park. Runners will cross the Ringling Bridge and end up back at The Bay Park.

In conjunction with the run, the Education Foundation will host a Well-Being Expo at The Bay Park from 7 a.m. to noon. Booths are available for nonprofits and partners who provide resources for students and families. There will also be music and food trucks.

The run – sanctioned by the Manasota Race Club – is made possible in part through the support of Florida Blue. To register for the run and for information about sponsorships and booths for the Well-Being Expo, visit edfoundationsrq.org/ringling-bridge-10k.

Sarasota County Breakfast with Santa, toy donations

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources will be hosting Breakfast with Santa events on Dec. 16 at Laurel Park and at Newtown Estates Park and also is accepting unwrapped toy donations for children ages 12 and under.

Children 12-under and their families can enjoy breakfast, holiday music, and a visit by Santa from 10 a.m. to noon at Laurel Park, 509 Collins Road, in Nokomis; and at Newtown Estates Park, 2800 Newtown Blvd., in Sarasota. Register by visiting Sarasota County's event calendar (tinyurl.com/522sy33d).

Unwrapped toy donations are being accepted through Dec. 11 at Sarasota County parks, fire stations and all library locations. For more information, call 311 or visit scgov.net.

Gulf Coast Partnership to host Charlotte County leaders event

The Gulf Coast Partnership will host a Leaders Breakfast in February to honor Charlotte County employers and educational institutions who have significantly impacted the lives of homeless and low-income individuals.

"Our annual Leaders Breakfast serves as a platform to acknowledge the incredible contributions of employers, educational institutions, and individuals who have made a tangible difference in the lives of the most vulnerable in our community," said Kelly Hunter of the Gulf Coast Partnership.

Nominations for the Leaders Breakfast on Feb. 6 are open through Dec. 28 by visiting gulfcoastpartnership.org.

Temple Sinai announces schedule for Hands On Hanukkah events

Temple Sinai's third annual Hands On Hanukkah Celebration will be held at four locations this holiday season. The free programs feature a variety of performances, arts and crafts, raffles, giveaways, and holiday food as well as traditional menorah lightings.

The schedule: Dec. 6, Gulf Gate Library, 5:30-7 p.m. (registration required); Dec. 10, The Mall at UTC (in front of Macy’s), 4-6 p.m., performance by The Players Studio; Dec. 13, Venice Centennial Park, 4-6 p.m., performance by Laurel Nokomis School and Venice High School Orchestra; Dec. 15, Temple Sinai, 6-9 p.m., dinner (registration required), Shabbat service and program with mental health advocate and professional stand-up comedian Pamela Schuller.

Hands On Hanukkah is sponsored by Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, Laurel Nokomis School, PJ Library of Sarasota-Manatee, Robert Toale & Sons, SVN Commercial Partners, The Mall at UTC, The Players Studio, Sarasota Dental Group, and Venice High School. To register for the Gulf Gate Library and Temple Sinai dinner, visit templesinai-sarasota.org/events.

Around and about

Marie Selby Botanical Gardens kicks off the holiday season with its third annual “Wintergreen Weekend” today and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Spanish Point campus, 401 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey. The event features handbell performances, “reindeer” rides (festively outfitted ponies), storytelling, and arts and crafts. Info: selby.org/events; 941-366-5731.

· The Friends of Betty J. Johnson North Sarasota Public Library will sponsor a free Kwanzaa Celebration and meal on Dec. 7 from 5-7:30 p.m. at North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota. Friends also is holding an Art, Crafts & Decor Sale on Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All sales support the library's community programs. Info: Friends Bookstore manager Ellia Manners at elliamanners@gmail.com or bettyjjohnsonfriends.org.

· Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, will present a Holiday Art Festival on Dec. 8-9 from noon to 5 p.m. featuring work by locally based artists and artisans, including paintings, hand-dyed garments, crochet apparel, ceramics, ornaments, drawings, jewelry, and sculpture and more. Info: artsarasota.org, 941-365-2032.

