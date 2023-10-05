Education fund set up for son of slain Knox County sheriff's deputy Tucker Blakely

The family of slain Knox County sheriff's deputy Tucker Blakely has established an education fund to accept donations for his 5-year-old son, Hendrik.

The Hendrik Blakely Education Fund was set up with the help of the Knox County Sheriff's Office, said Ty Blakely, Tucker's brother. Donations can be made to the fund at Knoxville Law Enforcement Federal Credit Union, 501 East Summit Hill Drive, Knoxville TN 37915.

Tucker Blakely, 29, died late Oct. 2 after he was shot the night before while responding to a domestic disturbance. He is survived by his wife and son.

Tucker served as a U.S. Army Reserve combat medic before joining the sheriff's office, and was on his last patrol shift on Oct. 1. He was scheduled to take an assignment as a K-9 officer and had already chosen his dog, his brother told Knox News.

An investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is ongoing.

Memorial service set for Friday

The memorial for Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy Tucker Blakely will take place Oct. 6 and the public is invited.

Tucker will lie in honor beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at Clear Springs Baptist Church, 7350 Tazewell Pike in Corryton. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m.

Mynatt Funeral Home is covering all funeral expenses, Ty Blakely said.

Tucker's patrol car has been parked outside the City-County Building in downtown Knoxville for those who wish to pay their respects or leave memorials.

Outpouring of support for Blakely family

Members of the law enforcement community from around the country, along with hundreds of local residents, have expressed condolences to the Blakely family.

"I want to say a huge thank you to Sheriff Spangler, and way too many sheriff's' offices and police departments to mention," Ty Blakely said, adding he wanted to highlight the support from Knox County Sheriff's Office, Knoxville Police Department, Knoxville Fire Department, the University of Tennessee Police Department and UTMC staff.

"All of them were absolutely amazing, they bent over backwards to assist us," he said. "We have not wanted for anything ... anything we needed, they coordinated and made happen. The support and the love that has poured out from the community has just been amazing."

Liz Kellar is a Tennessee Connect reporter. Email liz.kellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tucker Blakely death: Knoxville fund set up for son of fallen deputy