Education Hall of Fame Postpones Induction Dinner Until 2023

BRANFORD, CT — The Branford Education Hall of Fame announced it's postponing its annual induction dinner event until 2023.

The Education Hall of Fame honors 10 people every year who have "made significant contributions to education."

The 2022 induction dinner has been, for the third time since 2020, postponed because of COVID-19, a statement from the committee noted. The plan is for the induction dinner to be held April 27, 2023 at Woodwinds.

Since its birth in 1998 this organization has honored over 230 individuals as it has taken a broad view of the term “education” recognizing 10 individuals each year whose special work has enhanced, expanded and facilitated learning.

While the Hall of Fame has honored teachers and public-school administrators, it has also inducted others.

People like Timothy Blackstone, who gave Branford the Blackstone Library; Joe Trapasso, Branford’s former Recreation Director, who expanded sports competition for women and developed the “Golden Agers Club” which was a forerunner to the community’s senior citizens’ organizations; and the Branford Counseling Center’s Patricia Andriole; are only a few of the many non-teachers who have been recognized.

Others include Monsignor Cornelius Teulings, the founder of St. Mary’s School, Peter Borgemeister, an environmental activist, Rev. Timothy Gillett, founder of the Academy on the Green, Janice Gruendel, children’s advocate, and Branford’s Florence Wald, founder of the Hospice Movement in the United States; and so many more.

In the spirit of the African adage that it "takes a village to raise a child," the 2020, 2021 and 2022 inductees are:

Elaine Brainerd, Branford High School Nurse/Educator, who is being honored posthumously

Tracey Amodio, Elementary Physical Education Teacher

Beatrice Brown, Branford Elementary Teacher and Paraprofessional

Robert Gaiser, Branford High School Administrator and First Director of the Horizons Program

Rich and Leslie Hurlburt, School Yard Habitat-Pine Orchard School

Jean Kelley, ALD Educator and Teacher, and Brian's Hope Founder

Patricia Mooney, Walsh Intermediate School Language Arts Teacher

Diane Pappacoda, Branford Early Learning Center Teacher

Susan Rood, Walsh Intermediate School World Language Teacher

Suzanne Serviss, Branford High School and Walsh Intermediate School Social Worker.





