Education Matters: Fight crime invest in kids

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The childhood development center at the lighthouse in Downtown Fresno has become the laboratory for building high-quality early childhood education programs.

The center, a partnership between First Five and the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools is a training site for future early care teachers.

“This is a demonstration site where we have over two thousand educators work through the experience of observation and training to then be moved into the workforce,” Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher, Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.

High-quality early care programs need highly qualified, well-compensated educators and providers, the benefits of having access to these programs are well documented. Children are more likely to be engaged in school, stay in school, graduate high school, and less likely to abuse drugs.

“The higher the number of babies in high-quality childcare the less crime there is on our streets and in our communities, it’s that simple,” Fabiola Gonzalez, First Five Fresno County.

Members of law enforcement are aware of the difference a quality early learning experience can make in a child’s life. Many of them belong to the organization Fight Crime Invest in Kids.

“Our members promote evidence-based bi-partisan state and federal public policy solutions that are proven to cut crime and put kids on the path to productive lives,” McKenzie Richardson, who is the California State Lead.

In Fresno County local law officers including, police, sheriffs, and probation came together at the lighthouse for children to call for the need for more and better quality programs.

“What we need is robust funding to support the early educator workforce and ensure these educators have the infrastructure that they need to serve our children toddlers and infants,” Paco Balderrama, Chief of Police in Fresno.

Earlier this year Fight Crime Invest in Kids released a report showing there is a direct correlation between having access to high-quality early education programs and crime.

“I’ve arrested and come in contact with many individuals over the years who turned or fell into a life of crime because they didn’t have the resources of a high-quality education available to them or they failed to make education a priority in their life,” John Zanoni, Sherrif of Fresno County.

Fresno County Educators say they have an ongoing relationship with law enforcement working to provide safe spaces for children to grow and learn and this partnership to increase high-quality childcare for families is part of that work.

“Our greatest hope is that every child in Fresno County has access to high-quality early care and education,” said Dr. Cantwell-Copher.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.