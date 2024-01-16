Education Matters: Fresno County Schools honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – Fresno County and every corner of the country paused on Jan. 15 to remember the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior.

Second graders are watching a video about the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For many students, watching a video about Dr. Martin Luther King Junior in the classroom is where they will learn about the civil rights leader.

“It’s good for them to know who he is, what did represents, and why he is celebrated,” said Teacher Tywona Washington.

The students attend Martin Luther King Elementary and their teacher thought they should know more about the man their school is named for.

“He wanted all of us to have the same equal rights. I think it’s good for them to understand the different history and how that can help mold them into who they can be once they get older,” added Teacher Tywona Washington.

The learning just doesn’t happen in the classroom, but through a speech, art, and essay contest – as the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools provides opportunities for students throughout the county to express the teachings of King.

“He stood up for what is right and I think that it’s very important and we need more people like that not just in this country, but in the entire world,” said Student, Angad Dulai.

At the annual Garlanding Ceremony at Courthouse Park, students took center stage in the celebration.

The King Dance Group performed and students from several schools took part in the event.

Fresno County Schools Superintendent thanked the unity committee for putting the emphasis on young people and called on the community to share in the responsibility of raising the children.

“Dr. King said everyone can be great because everyone can serve,” said Superintendent Dr. Michele Cantwell-Copher. “You don’t have to have a college degree to serve, you only need a heart full of grace and a soul generated by love.”

Both young and old participated in the garlanding honoring the man who dreamed of a better and just society for all children.

