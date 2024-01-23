Education Matters: Students get opportunity to present case in mock trial competition

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE) – Students are getting the chance to present a case, in a real courtroom before a real judge by participating in the office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools (FCSS) mock trial competition.

“The purpose of Mock Trial is to give students and participants an authentic courtroom experience to show students what it is like to be involved in the case,” said Dr. Allison Hernandez, the Director of English and Language Arts for FCSS.

The students are taking on the role of the attorneys, clerks, ballif and witnesses.

Each school gets the same case. For this round of the mock trial competition, the defendant was being charged with murder.

Clovis West High School student Ashlee Hughes says she enjoys the role of a defense attorney.

“I have always found law interesting in general and I think it’s fun to be able to act out an actual case in a real setting,” Hughes said.

Hunter Ellis is in the law pathway at Bullard High School and says it prepares his team for mock trials.

“We are already learning about the law, things that we can apply to Mock trial, and having a nice courtroom gives us a place where we can run scrimmages and practice,” Ellis said.

The students get a case at the beginning of the school year.

“We do have scripts to go off of but we do have to ask the deep questions about why do we want to include this, why do we want to leave it out, and what’s so important about this piece of evidence,” said Hunter Toews, a teacher and coach at Bullard High School.

It’s a learning experience that is made possible by a lot of people volunteering their time.

“We are so lucky to have Judges volunteering their own personal time for three hours after they’ve had a long day and attorneys volunteering their time to support the Mock Trial program because we couldn’t do it without them,” Hernandez said.

