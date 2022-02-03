Education non-profit CEO on "transformative" $133.5 million donation from Mackenzie Scott

Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon's founder, has given away billions of dollars in recent years, and the latest recipient is the education non-profit Communities In Schools. President and CEO Rey Saldaña joins "CBS Mornings" for the exclusive announcement, and shares his plans for the $133.5 million gift.

