Education roundup: BBB accepting scholarship submissions

The BBB Charitable & Educational Fund’s scholarship essay contest for area high school seniors is accepting submissions through March 1. The BBB Life Lessons Essay Contest is a theme-based essay contest that asks students to reflect on living a life of integrity and ethics. The essays are submitted online and reviewed by a panel of judges. The top six essays will be awarded scholarships ranging from $500 to $2,500.

The scholarship is sponsored by Byrider and open to area high school seniors attending schools in the BBB’s 64-county service area, which includes 12 counties in Ohio and 52 counties in West Virginia. There is no GPA requirement to apply. Scholarship funds can be used toward attending any career, technical, college, university, or trade school after high school graduation. The theme for the 2024 essay contest is "trust.” Students should describe how businesses establish trust with consumers through marketing, and how consumers can determine if the marketing is truthful and the company is one they can trust.

To view instructions and submit entries, visit bit.ly/CantonBBBLifeLessonsEssayContest. For more information, contact Amanda Tietze at 330-454-9401, ext.119.

Ohio Natural Energy Institute offers scholarships

The Ohio Natural Energy Institute provides scholarships to students pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry. Each scholarship is worth $1,000 per year with four years of potential eligibility. The minimum scholarship applicant criteria are:

Must be a U.S. citizen.

Must have a career goal in the natural gas and oil industry.

Must be an Ohio resident or a student attending, or planning to attend, an accredited Ohio college, university, technical or trade school.

Must have and maintain a GPA of 2.5 or higher.

Applications are accepted through March 1. For more information and to apply, visit https://www.ohionaturalenergy.org/scholarships.

Mount Union names vice president for academic affairs

William Cunion has been named vice president for academic affairs at University of Mount Union. Cunion, who served as a faculty member and administrator at Mount Union for more than a decade, will return to campus after serving in administrative roles at Cuyahoga Community College since 2014. He will begin in this role during the spring semester.

A native of Massillon, Cunion earned a bachelor of arts in political science from Xavier University, a master's degree in political science from Ohio University, and a Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Stark State names director of career services

Amy Lane began her role as the new director of career services and workforce development at Stark State College effective Jan. 3. The North Canton resident earned a bachelor’s degree in management science and a master's degree in organizational development, both from Kent State University. She most recently was associate vice president for corporate and professional development at Kent State University.

Walsh gets grant for student mental health services

The Ohio Department of Higher Education has awarded Walsh University a $94,478 grant to support student mental health services. The grant will be used to increase knowledge of and accessibility to mental health care available on campus, provide professional development and fund new research for effective practice and learning new techniques, according to a news release. It also will fund a mental health symposium speaker, advanced trauma training for campus counselors and establish programming spaces in the residence halls and The Paul & Carol David Family Campus Center.

Stark State honored for work with foster care grads

Stark State College has received the new Ohio Reach postsecondary designation for efforts to support foster care-connected students. Administered through the Ohio Children’s Alliance, designation involves a network of professionals, advocates and students across Ohio that provides resources to institutions of higher education, child welfare agencies and foster care alumni enrolled in higher education. These students will have a designated campus liaison at Stark State to coordinate resources in food, housing, community building, mentorship and other areas, according to a news release.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Education roundup: BBB accepting scholarship submissions