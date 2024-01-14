Education roundup: Minerva teacher is American Legion Educator of the Year

Minerva High School history and social studies teacher Stuart Grunder is the 2023-24 Department of Ohio American Legion Educator of the Year.

American Legion Post 357 said in a news release Grunder will receive his award at the Department Mid-Winter Conference of the Year awards banquet Saturday in Columbus.

Grunder has been teaching for 34 years. At Minerva, he has taught American history, psychology and sociology and served as the Social Studies Department chair. He is a member of the Minerva Local Education Association and served as its president from 2004-06 and 2014-21.

Grunder was the Minerva High School Cross Curricular chair from 1995-2003. He graduated from Bowling Green State University and received his masters degree in education from Kent State University.

His name was submitted to the Ohio Department of the American Legion District 10, where he competed against nominees from the 37 posts in Wayne, Stark, Columbiana, Holmes, Coshocton, Tuscarawas, Carroll, Harrison, and Jefferson counties. His nomination was selected from candidates representing the other 14 districts in Ohio.

Jackson student wins Congressional App Challenge

Aarit Koul, a student at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Jackson Township, won the 2023 Congressional App Challenge, an annual competition open to all middle and high school students in Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

Aarit’s app, CareCivics, is designed to encourage young people to become civically engaged, according to a news release from 13th Congressional District Rep. Emilia Sykes' office. The app includes a virtual whiteboard, dates of some of the most important events in the United States, a game that allows the user to play ping pong while learning interesting facts about civics, and a trivia module where users can test their knowledge of civics.

Governor’s Merit Scholarship Program launched

Gov. Mike DeWine, in collaboration with the Ohio Department of Higher Education, recently launched the Governor’s Merit Scholarship Program.

A total of $20 million was appropriated for the first year of the program, which is open to graduating seniors in the top 5% of their class in the Class of 2024. The scholarship provides up to $5,000 per year, renewable for four years of full-time instruction. Funds can be applied to tuition and fees and other educational expenses such as books, equipment, and room and board. Students may use the scholarship at any public or private, nonprofit college or university in Ohio.

An online portal, meritscholarship.ohio.gov, has been created for school districts across the state to transmit information about their eligible students. The portal will also accept applications from homeschool students. Students attending a public or chartered nonpublic high school do not need to apply for the Governor’s Merit Scholarship; their eligibility will be determined by their school. Homeschool and dropout recovery high school students may qualify by completing a college admissions test and applying through the portal. For students in the Class of 2024, the portal is expected to remain open through April 30.

Walsh University appoints interim VP, athletic director

Walsh University has appointed Christina Paone, Class of 2006, as interim vice president for athletics and athletic director, and she will retain these responsibilities until June 30, 2025, as a national search is conducted next year.

Paone has more than 12 years of service to Walsh Athletics in various capacities, including as an interim athletic director, according to a news release. She will oversee the Intercollegiate Athletics program including management of coaching and administrative personnel, the annual operating budget, sponsorship contract negotiations, fundraising, athletic facilities and 22 intercollegiate athletic programs. She will also be responsible for compliance with Title IX regulations, managing game operations, media and athletic communications, sports medicine, and strength and conditioning for Walsh.

