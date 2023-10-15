Education roundup: Scholarships available, Raising the Bar conference set

Nominations being accepted for Students of Integrity Scholarship

The Better Business Bureau and the Pro Football Hall of Fame have partnered to offer the Students of Integrity Scholarship for graduating seniors in Stark County. The scholarship reflects the importance of ethics, integrity, honesty and trust as the key principles for the BBB as well as the values from the Hall of Fame that include commitment, integrity, courage, respect and honesty, according to a news release.

Potential candidates will be nominated by their perspective schools. Nominations must be submitted by a teacher, administrator, coach or staff employed by the Stark County school systems. A link to the scholarship page is on BBB’s website at the shortened link, bit.ly/integrityscholarship. Deadline for nominations is Dec. 1.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

To qualify, the student must be a senior expected to graduate at the end of the current school year and must attend a private, public or online school located in Stark County. Five students will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Students must utilize this scholarship for any type of post-high school continued learning path, such as a four-year or two-year program at a university, college, trade school, or a paid apprenticeship program.

Nominations can be made at https://bit.ly/IntegrityScholarshipForm2023. For more information, visit bit.ly/integrityscholarship or contact Hayley Myers at 330-454-9401, ext. 123.

Raising the Bar program plans high school conference

Akron Municipal Court Administrative/Presiding Judge David Hamilton and Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro will co-host the inaugural Raising the Bar Conference for high school students Oct. 28. The event will be held at The University of Akron School of Law from 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Raising the Bar's mission is to introduce more minorities to a career in law. Topics on the day’s agenda include civil law, criminal law, constitutional law and law as a career.

Speakers secured so far are Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro, Akron Municipal Court Judge David Hamilton, Akron Police Department Sgt. Michael Murphy Jr., and attorneys Vonsheay Brown, Edward Littlejohn Imokhai Okolo and J. Dean Carro. Representatives from Heart to Heart Leadership and the Law and Leadership Institute also will be facilitating discussions.

Registration and more information are at https://tinyurl.com/sbxxuphp.

Stark State College nets $2 million award

The U.S. Department of Education has awarded Stark State College a $2.15 million five-year Title III grant for the Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, Access and Success (IDEAS) project.

The grant will enable the College to improve student retention and college completion through strengthened academic support services, according to a news release. The project’s two primary objectives are to increase fall-to-fall retention and three-year degree completion of first-time, full-time, degree-seeking students; academically underprepared students; and minority students.

IDEAS activities will include:

Implementing a comprehensive student retention program that responds to individual student needs and monitors students’ progress and completion.

Creating an Office of Student Life, Equity and Leadership at Stark State’s Akron campus (in addition to the main campus office) that links students who have needs and success barriers to appropriate resources and services.

Providing more faculty and staff professional development focused on student success, retention and achievement.

Canton Country Day School earns tree distinction

Canton Country Day School is one of 64 elementary, middle and high schools across the United States to earn recognition through the Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree Campus K-12 program.

The Arbor Day Foundation is the largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to tree planting. Its Tree Campus K-12 program, launched during the 2021-22 school year, encourages educators to create meaningful opportunities for students to interact with trees, according to a news release. The program honors schools that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to nature-based education.

To earn this distinction, Canton Country Day School met four goals:

Maintain a Tree Campus team that is dedicated to achieving recognition.

Create an education plan that connects students to trees and their global benefits.

Offer a hands-on experience that engages students in trees and the community.

Hold an Arbor Day observance to celebrate trees within the school or the community.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Education roundup: Scholarships available, Raising the Bar conference set