Education Roundup: Stark middle-schoolers learn about STEM careers

Students from several Stark County schools recently took part in the American Heart Association Northeast Ohio STEM Goes Red for Girls experience at The NEW Center at Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown.

Local middle school girls explored STEM education, and learned about opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math, coming together with some of Northeast Ohio’s leading science, technology, medical and engineering companies as they showcased their innovative work and introduce the girls to real-world career paths. During the four-hour interactive STEM Goes Red for Girls program, seventh- and eighth-grade girls split into three break-out sessions, with speed mentoring at lunch featuring local women leaders who work directly in STEM fields.

Stark County schools attending this year’s Northeast Ohio STEM Goes Red for Girls included:

Hartford Middle School, Canton

Marlington Local

Massillon Junior High

Alliance Middle School

Oakwood Middle School

East Canton Middle School

Canton South Middle School

Lake Middle School

Mount Union offering $2,000 grant for FAFSA completion

The University of Mount Union is offering a grant totaling $2,000 to every student who is admitted to Mount Union and completes the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.

First-year and undergraduate transfer students who are admitted to Mount Union in Fall 2024 or later will receive the $500 FAFSA Filer Grant upon completion of the FAFSA. The grant is renewable for up to four years, or $2,000 in total, if the FAFSA is completed each year. Mount Union says 99% of its students receive some form of financial aid.

Learn more at mountunion.edu/scholarships-and-grants.

Kent State trustees approves cybercriminology major

The Kent State University Board of Trustees recently approved establishing a new cybercriminology major within the Bachelor of Science degree. The new cybercriminology major will be offered fully online, in addition to a mostly online delivery at all Kent State campuses, according to a news release.

Cybercriminology is the practice of investigating and preventing attacks and threats that exploit human or security weakness in systems to steal data, money or passwords or to target individuals or a group of individuals.

Students enrolled in the major will be involved in project-based research and learn the legal, ethical and criminology aspects of modern crime. The cybercriminology major will be multidisciplinary with contributing faculty and coursework from the Department of Sociology and Criminology in the College of Arts and Sciences and the Information Technology program in the College of Applied and Technical Studies.

The School of Multidisciplinary Social Sciences and Humanities within the College of Arts and Sciences will establish the new major starting in fall 2024.

New full tuition grants available to local students

The University of Akron has launched the Making Akron Possible Grant, which grants full tuition and general fees for eligible first-year students from Summit, Stark, Medina, Portage, Cuyahoga and Wayne counties whose total family adjusted gross income is $50,000 or less, as determined FAFSA.

To take advantage, incoming first-year students must complete the FAFSA and accept all federal, state, or institutional scholarships and grants offered. While students may choose to accept loans if awarded, loan acceptance will not impact eligibility for the MAP Grant.

In addition to the MAP Grant, UA is continuing its Tuition Guarantee Program, which ensures that tuition rates remain consistent for Ohio residents throughout their four academic years.

For more details on the financial aid opportunities available at The University of Akron, visit https://www.uakron.edu/finaid.

