Education roundup: Walsh names dean of the School of Arts, Sciences and Education

NORTH CANTON − Walsh University has named Jacqueline Novak as dean of the School of Arts, Sciences and Education.

Novak ('88) was chair of the Department of Mathematics and Sciences from 2016 to 2022. In June 2022, she became interim dean of the School of Arts, Sciences and Education.

Novak chaired the FAR council for the Great Midwest Athletics Conference from 2021 to 2023, was selected to participate in the Division II FAR Advanced Leadership Institute and was invited by Congresswoman Emilia Sykes to join her Girls in S.T.E.A.M. Advisory Board for 2024. Novak helped establish early assurance programs with NEOMED and LECOM, facilitating pre-med students at Walsh in gaining early acceptance to medical school.

Novak received her doctorate in physiology and biophysics from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine, her master of science in biology from University of Akron, and a bachelor of science in biology from Walsh University in 1988.

Malone University to launch computer science endorsement for educators

CANTON − One of 17 institutions statewide to receive funding to support teachers pursuing licensure in computer science education, Malone University will launch a graduate-level endorsement for qualified candidates.

Teach CS Grants, will, in part, deliver a new licensure preparation program within the Ohio STEM Learning Network computer science portfolio so that teachers can gain supplemental licensure to teach computer science courses.

Malone’s computer science endorsement can be added to any existing teaching license and allows teachers to utilize their current classroom students for practicum objectives. Courses are eight weeks long, and the program can be completed online in less than a year.

Blaise Brankatelli, Malone director of graduate and professional admissions and external partnerships, said “With this support from the Ohio Department of Higher Education, Malone will be able to offer this endorsement as a 100% funded program for our first cohort this summer."

To learn more about Malone’s computer science endorsement, visit www.malone.edu/csendorsement.

Kindergarten registration open for North Canton schools

NORTH CANTON − Kindergarten enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year in the North Canton City School District will be open Monday and continue through March 22. Children who will be 5 years old on or before Aug. 1 and reside in the North Canton City School District are eligible for kindergarten registration. Registration is completed online at northcantonschools.org/KindergartenRegistration.

Nursing scholarships available

MASSILLON − The Massillon Rotary Foundation will make nursing scholarship awards available for 2024. The amount of the scholarship has yet to be determined.

Eligible applicants must live or work in Massillon or western Stark County and be accepted or enrolled in an accredited nursing program. Scholarships are eligible to be renewed annually.

Scholarship applications and guidelines are available at www.massillonrotary.org under the Rotary Foundation tab. The deadline to submit applications is April 30, and awards will be announced by June 15. For more information, contact MRFoundation10@gmail.com.

Canton Preservation Society scholarship available

CANTON − The Canton Preservation Society's annual scholarship provides financial assistance to a Stark County student or to a program preparing students for a career related to historic preservation.

Eligible applicants include students in technical, undergraduate or graduate study intending to enroll, or already enrolled, in a program in Historic Preservation or a related field which can include, but need be not limited to, building preservation, history, architecture, American studies, urban planning, museum studies or building trades. The program of study must be at a U.S. university, college, or institution. Eligibility will be based partly on financial need and partly on the application materials, academic performance, community service and promise shown for future achievement in a preservation related field, based on the judgment of a review panel.

The award is for a maximum of $1,000 toward school tuition or apprenticeship fees and paid directly to the school. Applications are available by calling the Canton Preservation Society at 330-452-9341. Forms in Word and pdf formats can also be downloaded at www.cantonpreservation.com/news.html. Applications must be postmarked by April 1. Applicants should review this website, become familiar with CPS goals, and be able to relate the CPS mission to the applicant’s education and career plans.

Online applications open for the Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes

The Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes, celebrating inspiring, public-spirited young people ages 8 to 18 from across the U.S. and Canada, is seeking applicants for its 2024 awards. The online application system is now open with submissions due by April 15. The 2024 winners will be announced in September.

The Barron Prize, established in 2001 by author T.A. Barron, annually honors 25 outstanding young leaders who have made a significant positive difference to their communities, humanity, and the environment. Fifteen top winners each receive $10,000 to support their service work or higher education.

The judging panel for the Barron Prize is looking for young people who have initiated and led an extraordinary service activity and demonstrate qualities such as courage, compassion, dedication, and a positive spirit. Learn more and apply at www.barronprize.org.

