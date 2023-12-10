Education Roundup: Walsh University hosts Innovation Challenge

Walsh University recently hosted an Innovation Challenge, a new element of the annual Science and Technology Summit, which drew more than 300 businesses and community leaders, economic development professionals, scientists and government officials from across the state. The Innovation Challenge is designed to assist start-up businesses by fostering entrepreneurism, innovation and scientific advancement through collaborations between academia and the business community, according to a news release. Nine companies competed for $10,000 worth of scientific analytical services to accelerate the development of groundbreaking ideas, products or technologies.

Businesses competing in the Innovation Challenge on Nov. 14 included companies involved in cancer research, wound-healing technologies, manufacturing, nitric oxide research and technologies used in future space exploration. The winner was Yanhai Du, Ph.D., professor in the College of Aeronautics and Engineering at Kent State University, who pitched a liquid fuel desulfurization idea.

Scholarships available for students seeking agriculture careers

Farm Credit Mid-America is accepting applications for its Customer Scholarship and Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars programs. Children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Mid-America customers as well as college students who plan to pursue a career in agriculture are encouraged to apply.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. Recipients will be announced in the spring. To learn more about the scholarships or to submit an application, visit www.fcma.com/scholarships.

Scholarship recipients are chosen based on academic performance, leadership qualities, community involvement and passion for promoting and being part of the future of agriculture, according to a news release.

The Farm Credit Mid-America Scholars program is available to rising college sophomores and juniors pursuing careers in agriculture. The program awards $5,000 in financial support over two academic years to 25 students each year.

The Customer Agricultural Scholarship is awarded to children or grandchildren of Farm Credit Mid-America customers. Each year, 36 students majoring in agriculture or pursuing an agricultural or rural community-related career at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, vocational or trade school receive a $1,500 scholarship.

Stark State, Franklin University expand partnership

Stark State College is expanding its partnership with Franklin University with access to Franklin University’s transfer pathway and discounted tuition. Franklin’s Pathway Portal pairs a streamlined process with its transfer program. Plus, a $100 per credit hour discount offers a new lower tuition rate for Pathway Portal students who meet eligibility requirements. This tool helps community college students and alumni see how their associate degree courses transfer toward the best fit of Franklin’s 28 bachelor’s degrees, according to a news release. Stark State students and graduates who have opted into the Pathway Portal and meet eligibility requirements will receive a special $298 Pathway Portal tuition rate. Learn more at www.franklin.edu/transferring-credit/transferring-community-college/pathway-portal.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Education Roundup: Walsh University hosts Innovation Challenge