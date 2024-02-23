Education Spotlight MHS Colin O'Reilly

Feb. 23—WORTHY OF RECOGNITION

Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?

"In August 2023, I was selected as one of 70 students from North America to participate in the Indigenous Fly-In Program at Dartmouth College, an Ivy League institution located in Hanover, New Hampshire. Despite receiving acceptance letters from various colleges across the country, I was convinced that Dartmouth was the perfect fit for me after spending three days on campus. On Dec. 15, 2023, I received an early decision acceptance notification from Dartmouth College and my dream came true."

Why is this accomplishment important to you?

"Native Americans have unfortunately been historically and continue to be heavily underrepresented at institutions of higher learning, especially in the STEM field. My aim is to empower the upcoming generation of Cherokee and Indigenous students in STEM by pursuing a degree in engineering modified with computer science at an Ivy League — while sharing my scholastic journey."

How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?

"I worked diligently throughout high school to achieve success in my classes and extracurricular activities. The college process is becoming increasingly perplexing and competitive due to record applicants. It required a significant amount of time to truly understand the intricacies of holistic admissions. These challenges created an enriching experience which contributed to my personal growth; I was fortunate to receive invaluable support from both my teachers and NASA."

What plans do you have for the future?

"My goal is to become a highly respected software engineer. I envision helping the Cherokee Nation integrate advancing technology into their businesses, social services, academic programs, and health systems to streamline operations. I also plan to use my refined skills to assist in the growing effort to revive the Cherokee language."

{em}— Cathy Spaulding