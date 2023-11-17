Education Spotlight Warner Ty Vinson

Nov. 17—Tell us about your educational highlight, honor, or accomplishment. What is it and how did you do it?

"I scored a 35 on the ACT. This score put me into the 99th percentile of students all across the United States who took the test. I am very thankful for the many teachers at Warner High School who prepared me to go take the test and perform at my best."

Why is this accomplishment important to you?

"Earning that score on the ACT opened up many doors for me to further my education in college. The score will help me get into many colleges, and it has already helped me earn scholarship money that will assist in paying tuition at the college that I decide to attend."

How much did you have to work to accomplish this goal or honor?

"It took a great deal of time and effort to obtain this score on the ACT. I took the test multiple times to learn how it was set up before I scored a 35. Additionally, I worked on many practice questions in preparation for the test. With that being said, I never could've done as well as I did if it weren't for my great teachers and parents that care enough to invest in me."

What plans do you have for the future?

"I plan to attend college while playing football. I haven't decided what degree to pursue yet, but it will be a degree that sets me up to go into whatever profession God calls me to."

— Cathy Spaulding