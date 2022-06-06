The education system isn't working for everyone

The Conversation

Harini Logan is embraced by her parents after winning the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Drew Angerer/Getty ImagesHarini Logan, a cheerful 14-year-old from San Antonio, Texas, made history on June 2, 2022. She became the first Scripps National Spelling Bee champion to win after being eliminated and later reinstated. She was also the first to prevail in a lightning-round tiebreaker with the runner-up. But the fact that she is Indian American – a group that makes up about 1.3% of the U.S. populati