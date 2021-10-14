Education technician at Portland school arrested on multiple sex crime charges

Rachel Ohm, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·5 min read

Oct. 14—An education technician at a Portland elementary school has been charged with sexual exploitation of a child and other sex crimes as the result of an investigation into two separate cases, one of which involved a student in a classroom for those on the autism spectrum.

Benjamin Conroy, 32, of Portland, is being held at the York County Jail on $25,000 cash bail, according to a news release from the Portland Police Department Thursday. He was arrested Wednesday evening and is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination of sexually explicit material, possession of sexually explicit material and unlawful sexual contact.

Conroy works in the Beach program at Ocean Avenue Elementary School, a self-contained program for students on the autism spectrum who live throughout the city. He has been employed there since this past summer and was placed on administrative leave by the district this past weekend, according to a letter to the school community from Superintendent Xavier Botana on Thursday.

The charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, dissemination of sexually explicit material and possession of sexually explicit material are related to the victimization of a student in the Beach K-1 classroom, Botana said. It wasn't immediately clear Thursday what the circumstances were that led to the incident with the student and whether the incident took place at the school or a different location, though police said they were investigating a photo that appeared to have been taken inside a school.

The letter did not indicate that additional students could be involved in the case, but police and school officials have said investigations are ongoing.

"I want you to know that what we understand has occurred is contrary to our top priority of ensuring all of our students are in a safe and supportive environment at all times when they are in our care," Botana said.

"In addition to assisting law enforcement with their investigation, we are conducting our own internal investigation to determine what occurred and to understand any changes we should put in place. We are committed to conducting a full review and doing everything in our power to ensure that nothing like this will happen again."

The Portland Police Department's investigation into the two cases for which Conroy has been charged started Oct. 5 with a report from a woman who said she received disturbing images from a man she was communicating with on an online dating platform. Some of the images appeared to have been taken in public and locations in the city of Portland were recognizable. One of the images appeared to depict a child engaged in a sexual act and the background suggested the location could have possibly been inside a school, the department said.

The case was assigned to a detective and an investigation into the source of the images was started.

Then on Oct. 8 police received a report of a woman screaming for help at around 3:45 p.m. on the Western Promenade. The 31-year-old woman said she had been walking on trails near the promenade when she was approached by Conroy as he asked her a question. She realized he was exposing himself and walked away, police said.

When the woman got near the intersection with Pine Street, Conroy appeared a second time. He approached her and pressed against her while exposing himself, according to police. She ran and screamed for help and several people in the area came to her assistance.

Witnesses followed Conroy and were able to flag down an officer who was in the area looking for him. He was taken into custody, charged with unlawful sexual contact and issued a summons to appear in court.

Once it was determined that Conroy was an employee of Portland Public Schools, investigators began to look into whether or not the photo provided to police earlier in the week could have been taken at a school. The school department immediately put Conroy on administrative leave and prohibited him from being on school property or contacting students, family members or staff following the Oct. 8 incident.

Police and the school department have since been working together to identify the victim and the location of the photo. On Wednesday, they arrested Conroy at his residence on Stevens Avenue on the other three charges.

"Crimes like these are especially traumatic for the victim and their family, the investigating officers and our community as a whole, Interim Police Chief Heath Gorham said in the release. "This arrest would not have been possible without the assistance of the citizen who first reported the troubling images to us and the witnesses that stepped in to help the female victim who screamed for help."

No further details on the investigation were available Thursday, the department said. The results of a criminal background check on Conroy were not immediately available from the state and the district did not provide details on the criminal background check process for employees.

Botana said the district is working to provide support for students and their families. "We recognize how frightening and unsettling this is for parents," Botana said. "We are committed to providing any and all necessary support to students and families who were in the classroom with Mr. Conroy. We are actively working with community agencies to set up additional supports for families, students and educators."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison without parole

    Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison without parole

  • Central Pa. field hockey coach accused of sexually assaulting girl

    Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a Dauphin County field hockey coach who is accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

  • Police, Kansas officials investigate alleged abuse at Overland Park day care

    Overland Park police began their investigation into alleged child abuse at the Learning Experience day care at 13305 Pflumm Road after the first of nine police reports was filed on Aug. 26.

  • U.S. Jan. 6 panel to advance contempt charges if subpoenas not followed -Cheney

    The U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol will move criminal contempt charges against those who do not comply with its subpoenas, Representative Liz Cheney, the panel's vice chair, said on Tuesday. The committee late last month subpoenaed four members of former President Donald Trump's administration.

  • Ky. school district warns parents about threatening, abusing staff over COVID policies.

    ‘We are not going to have school employees that are mistreated,” Estill County Superintendent Jeff Saylor said of the district’s new “Civility Statement.’

  • Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murdering his friend Susan Berman

    The real estate heir had been convicted of first-degree murder last month as prosecutors argued he shot Berman in her home Robert Durst, a real estate heir, has been sentenced in the murder of his friend Susan Berman. Photograph: Robyn Beck/AP Robert Durst, the real estate heir suspected in a string of killings over nearly four decades, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering his friend and confidante Susan Berman. A Los Angeles jury convicted Durst, 78, of first-degree murd

  • Kansas City, Kansas, police have cooperated in years-long Roger Golubski investigation

    Police said “despite many inquiries,” they did not disclose their cooperation “out of concern that it could interfere with the work of federal authorities.”

  • Boeing pilot involved in Max testing is indicted in Texas

    A Boeing pilot involved in testing the 737 Max jetliner was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury on charges of deceiving safety regulators who were evaluating the plane, which was later involved in two deadly crashes. The indictment accuses Mark A. Forkner of giving the Federal Aviation Administration false and incomplete information about an automated flight-control system that played a role in the crashes, which killed 346 people. Prosecutors said that because of Forkner's “alleged deception,” the system was not mentioned in key FAA documents, pilot manuals or pilot-training material supplied to airlines.

  • Gina Carano back on the big screen after 'The Mandalorian' firing

    Gina Carano is set to return to a film set for the first time since her dismissal from the “Star Wars” Disney+ series “The Mandalorian,” as right-wing publisher The Daily Wire prepares to launch its film division with a fast-tracked production of Carano’s Western thriller “Terror on the Prairie.”

  • ‘Weightlessness. Jesus’: Watch 90-Year-Old William Shatner Float in Space on His Blue Origin Flight

    On Wednesday, the actor and three crewmates reached the edge of space in just 10 minutes and 17 seconds.

  • The Latest: Washington to require shot or test for events

    Starting Nov. 15, people in Washington state will need to either provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test in order to attend large events. The order announced Thursday by Gov. Jay Inslee applies to indoor events with 1,000 or more attendees and outdoor events that have more than 10,000 attendees. The governor’s office said the requirement applies to ticketed or registered events like conventions, concerts, sporting events and fairs.

  • Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for 2000 murder of friend Susan Berman

    The victim had been set to speak to police about a fake alibi she allegedly gave regarding disappearance of his wife, prosecutors said.

  • Off-Duty NYPD Officer Accused Of Killing Ex's New Girlfriend

    Sources say the officer shot and wounded her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman's new girlfriend. CBS2's John Dias reports.

  • ‘Nightmare’ Mom Threw Secret Drunken Sex Parties for Young Teens, Encouraged Sex Attacks, DA Says

    Santa Clara County District Attorney’s OfficeA 47-year-old California woman said to be married to a big-shot Silicon Valley executive is facing a slew of charges after prosecutors say she lured 14- and 15-year-old high school students to booze-fueled parties where she encouraged and watched “sometimes non-consensual” sex acts.The allegations against Shannon O’Connor, also known as Shannon Bruga, run the gamut from plying minors with alcohol to enabling sexual assault. Prosecutors in Santa Clara

  • Off-duty NYPD cop shoots her girlfriend and another woman after finding them in bed, killing one of them, sources say

    NEW YORK — An off-duty police officer, enraged at finding her girlfriend and another woman in bed together, shot them both Wednesday — killing the new woman in the relationship and wounding the girlfriend, police sources said. The officer, Yvonne Wu, 31, who is assigned to the 72nd Precinct in Brooklyn, opened fire on the lovers in a home at 19th Avenue near 80th Street in Bensonhurst just ...

  • Naked woman walks through Denver Airport asking passengers, ‘Where are you from?’

    A woman paraded naked around Denver International Airport, interacting with passengers and drawing the attention of police, according to a report.

  • A Man With a Badge Nearly Killed Her. So She Got Her Own Badge.

    NEW YORK — When her boyfriend punched her in the face, she called police. When he hit her in the head with a chair, she called again. Officers would arrive, and despite her obvious injuries — a cut lip, a swollen eye — they would turn and leave when her boyfriend, who was a prison guard at Rikers Island, would flash his own badge. He hit her more, until Katrina Cooke Brownlee, 22 and pregnant, finally moved out of their home in Medford on Long Island with her two young children, hiding out in a

  • Illegal gun modification devices proliferate, resulting in more deadly rounds

    They were hanging out at Winner Gas, as they did most nights, when the bullets started flying. Police said the group were outside the gas station late last Tuesday and scrambled for cover. Four people were injured when the gunman leaned out of a passing SUV and sprayed the area with what sounded like an automatic weapon — a theory confirmed by witness testimonies and the ShotSpotter. The ...

  • Woman Gunned Down at Minnesota Resort Was Likely Mistaken for Gunman’s Ex-Girlfriend, Family Says

    via Facebook The random murder of a 46-year-old former horse trainer at a Minnesota resort last week shocked the tiny town of Nisswa with its senselessness, but police now say the victim was probably not even the real target.Bethany Bernatsky had only moved in at the Cozy Bay Resort a few weeks before she was gunned down last Thursday. But it seems the tranquil spot was dangerously close to a tense, domestic drama unraveling across the street.The accused gunman, 26-year-old Cameron J. Moser, had

  • Gangster Disciples enforcer who shot child for interrupting rap video sentenced

    A member of one of the most famous gangs in the United States was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Tuesday for his role as an enforcer, which included shooting a minor in the chest twice for interrupting the filming of a gang rap video. He's the last defendant in a case against the Gangster Disciples, the Justice Department announced on Thursday.