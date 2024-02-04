Educational Attainment in Wichita Falls – A Comparative Assessment

In a previous post, Drs. Martinez and Manley noted that future economic progress in the local region – the Wichita Falls metro area (MSA) - would increasingly come to depends on promoting quaternary activities (i.e., investments in human capital) as an economic development strategy. Specifically, the authors argued that what was needed was an internally directed growth strategy that focuses on the region’s human resource base – the education and skills of a region’s workforce.

How well is the area doing in terms educational attainment?

In this piece, the authors present statistical evidence primarily from the 2022 American Community Survey (ACS) by the U.S. Census Bureau as to how well the Wichita Falls MSA is doing in terms of educational attainment. The analysis proceeds by comparing educational attainment levels for local MSA with ratios for the state of Texas as a whole. Comparison of attainment levels is also analyzed across selected MSAs in the state: a mid-size MSA (Abilene) and a large high-growth metropolitan (the Dallas, Fort Worth and Arlington MSA – DFW).

Educational attainment by age groups for selected MSAs in Texas

As revealed in Table 1, the percentage of the local MSA population 25 years and older - with a bachelor’s degree or higher - is on par with the Abilene MSA (24.1% vs. 25.5%). However, it is considerably lower than levels for the DFW region (39.4%) as well as for the state as whole (33.9%). Disturbingly, attainment levels for the local 18-24 year-old cohort is considerably lower (7.9%) than it is even for Abilene(12.7%).

MSU Texas graduating students toss their mortar boards in the air in December 2023.

Why are educational attainment levels important?

Educational attainment levels have a widespread effect on a whole range of local economic indicators. In this piece we focus exclusively on how they affect a variety of income measures. As noted in table 2, higher educational levels are associated with higher levels of median earnings. In the Wichita falls MSA, the median earnings for the almost 100,000 individuals that are 25 years and over was $42,373 in 2022.

Median earnings by educational attainment in selected MSAs in Texas

As clearly revealed in Table 2, median earnings rise quite significantly with higher levels of educational attainment. For example, median earnings for those with a bachelor’s degree is, on average, $22,000 more than for those individuals that are only high school graduates ($58,177 vs. $36,043). Over a 40-year working career, the incremental earnings account for about $1 million more.

On a comparative basis, the median earnings for local individuals with a bachelor’s degree or higher is only about 90% of the state level ($64,643 vs. $71,407) and a paltry 82% of DFW levels ($64,643 vs. $78,056). However, the outlook is more positive when local earnings are compared to the Abilene MSA. Median earnings in the Wichita Falls MSA for those with a Bachelor’s degree or higher are just over $9,000 more than for the Abilene MSA.

Summary and Conclusions

The favorable impact that higher educational attainment levels have on local economic fortunes extends much beyond their influence on median earnings. Higher educational levels are closely associated – both as cause and effect – with a number of labor force ratios (i.e., labor force participation, unemployment rates, etc.).

In a much more indirect fashion, they also influence a wide variety of crime, poverty, and health metrics for a given area. Just as importantly, higher levels of educational attainment tend to promote higher levels of civic participation among local residents.

As earlier noted, future economic development will depend on promoting quaternary activities that specifically focus on a region’s human resource base. Human capital – the education and skills of a region’s workforce – will become increasingly important as an essential driver of local economic growth. There is a strong and well-established statistical correlation between a region’s investment in human capital and its subsequent growth in employment and earnings. This association will most likely grow stronger over time.

