Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Will Pay A Dividend Of US$0.10

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ:EDUC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of US$0.10 per share on the 9th of December. This makes the dividend yield 4.1%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

Educational Development's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. Prior to this announcement, Educational Development's earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 39.6% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 24%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$0.30 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$0.40. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 2.9% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Educational Development has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 40% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Educational Development's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. While the low payout ratio is redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Educational Development has 6 warning signs (and 2 which are a bit concerning) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

