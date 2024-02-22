Educational Equity: What if Historically Black Colleges Managed Charter Schools?

The power of Historically Black Colleges and Universities to shape the destinies of college students — particularly those from economically disadvantaged communities — is well documented. But what can HBCUs do to help students get to the gateways of those institutions?

Join The 74 and the Progressive Policy Institute at 1 p.m. ET Thursday for an online panel examining the role HBCUs can play as charter school authorizers, providing stronger oversight and governance and thus ensuring better educational opportunities for students. You’ll hear from experts Dr. Nina Gilbert of Morehouse College, Dr. Karega Rausch of the National Association of Charter School Authorizers, and Dr. Evelyn Edney of Delaware State University.

Sign up for the Zoom right here or tune in to this page Thursday at 1 p.m. ET to stream the event.

