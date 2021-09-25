Educator arrested, charged with sexual assault of child

Sep. 24—A Hunt Country man has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child and being a teacher improperly involved with a student.

Cole Matthew Jenkins, 39, of Greenville, was taken into custody Wednesday night by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office and placed in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center, charged with one count each of improper relationship between educator and student and sexual assault of a child.

Jenkins was not associated with the Greenville Independent School District but was believed to be a speech/health teacher with the Bland ISD.

The Bland ISD Police Department issued a notice Wednesday afternoon: "On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Bland ISD Police Department was informed a Bland ISD employee is being investigated for misconduct off-campus. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation."

Jenkins was released later in the day Thursday on a total of $450,000 bond.

Both charges are second degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

It was unknown Thursday whether Jenkins has an attorney, or would be seeking the appointment of an attorney to represent him.