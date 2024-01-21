Educator and business executive Kirk Haskins seeks 2nd term representing Topeka in House

Rep. Kirk Haskins, D-Topeka, is seeking a second term representing parts of west Topeka in the Kansas House of Representatives.

Haskins, an educator and former business executive, has lived in the district he represents for more than 20 years. He said the district includes people from across the socioeconomic system, and has several business that he can leverage his experience helping in the capital.

“Kansas was really built on entrepreneurs willing to come to the state to build up a new life for them, and I feel like my district represents that for the city of Topeka,” Haskins said.

Rep. Kirk Haskins, D-Topeka, shakes a fellow representative's hand during his first day representing Topeka in the Statehouse.

He said his top issues are those his constituents are sharing with him: addressing rising property taxes, getting a cost-of-living adjustment into KPERs and expanding Medicaid. There are also predatory business practices he wants to look at like payday loan reform and insurance companies pre-authorization of medical procedures or medication.

But, as an educator, he said the issue he’s most passionate about is supporting education.

The level of funding for special education is a hotly debated topic at the Statehouse, but Haskins said other student support systems are under-resourced. He cited the Centers for Disease Control’s recommendation of one school psychologist per 500 students, compared to the average in Kansas’s one per 1,200, as an area of concern.

“All you have to do is spend one week in an elementary school working with at-risk youth to identify that we’re not doing enough,” Haskins said. “So, education, passion for students, passion for those that can’t defend themselves has always been at my core.”

He currently sits on the House’s Federal and State Affairs Committee, Insurance Committee and Education Committee. In his first term, he said he learned to treat a session like a marathon rather than a sprint, and to make as much time for the public as possible, even if they’re out of his district.

“You have to do more than just show up. You have to be proactive and serving and listening,” Haskins said. “That might sound trite, but it’s surprising how many times I go out and people are just so appreciative that I show up on both sides.”

More: These candidates are running to represent Topeka in Kansas Senate and House

One key point Haskins emphasized was that even though he is a Democrat, he wants to be responsive to and still adequately represent the people who didn’t vote for him.

“I think it’s important to keep in mind that when we ran for office, in my case, 40% of my district didn’t want me to represent them, but your job is still representative of House District 53. We need to remember that those 40% who didn’t want us, your job is still to represent them,” Haskins said.

But it’s challenging enough to represent Democratic interests when the party doesn’t hold much power in the statehouse. He pointed out how few Democratic bills get a hearing, let alone a floor vote. With the role afforded to Democrats, Haskins says he at least wants to be able to guide the conversation on legislation.

“You’ve got to learn how the game is played. So, it’s my goal when I say I want to be more involved, be looked at as someone who is safe to have a conversation with because I want to learn more about how this game is played so I can actually help my district and help Kansans,” Haskins said.

Haskins is running unopposed in a district that favors Democrats.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Topeka Democratic Rep. Kirk Haskins seeks 2nd term in Kansas House