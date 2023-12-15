Educator, journalist Manuel Flores set to retire after five decades of work

Communications professor Manuel Flores, who has educated countless students at Del Mar College and Texas A&M University-Kingsville, announced he is retiring at the age of 75.

As an educator and journalist, Flores has reached South Texans for more than 50 years.

Born in Hebbronville, Flores started his journalism career at his grandfather's newspaper, the Jim Hogg County Enterprise newspaper in the 1960s.

He then graduated from Hebbronville High School in 1966 and earned his bachelor's degree in journalism, education and political science from Texas A&I University-Kingsville in 1970. He worked for the Irving Daily News as an NFL reporter covering the Dallas Cowboys and reported at Super Bowl VI where the Cowboys won in 1972.

Afterward, he worked for the Corpus Christi Caller-Times as a sports reporter and columnist for two years before heading to Central Power and Light Co. to be part of one of the first Spanish advertising and public relations campaigns in Texas for a decade.

Manuel Flores, a communications professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, will retire at the end of December 2023.

Flores earned his master's in journalism and political science at Texas A&I University-Kingsville and later earned his doctorate in educational leadership at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.

He returned to the Caller-Times where he reported for seven more years before becoming the professor of journalism at Del Mar College.

Robert Muilenburg, current professor of journalism at the community college, was a former student of Flores back in 1995. As a non-traditional student when he started, Muilenburg said Flores helped him with his unique, individualized approach to teaching.

"He was not a 'one-size fits all' professor," Muilenburg said. "The patience he had provided a comfortable environment to step into. You were clear what you had to accomplish."

Muilenburg said he has learned from Flores' ways and hopes he emulates it to the students he's had and will teach.

During his time at Del Mar College, Flores served as a member of the Corpus Christi ISD school board for 12 years, including three as president.

Manuel Flores (left) stands next to Selena Quintanilla Pérez as she holds a proclamation declaring Nov. 14, 1994 as "Selena Day" in Corpus Christi at Cunningham Middle School in Corpus Christi.

Flores said his interest has always been in community relations.

"One thing my grandfather told me was that you have to work with your community," Flores said. "Not be in charge, but be a humanitarian. I wanted to follow that example, so I joined the board."

Since 2008, Flores has been a professor at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. He said he chose to teach there because the institution serves South Texas.

"I saw the difference the university was making in its community," Flores said. "We've educated so many people that we have made a difference in South Texas. Without a Kingsville university, we would not be as progressive as we are today. Without the opportunity to get a college education, a lot of people in the area would have missed out."

Texas A&M University-Kingsville's President and CEO Robert Vela said Flores has been a pillar for the advancement of education, especially for the "underserved communities." He said Flores is a "true champion of higher education."

Rito Silva, vice president for enrollment services and student affairs at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, is presented with a Tejano Service Award by Manuel Flores at the university’s 2022 Tejano Heritage Awards.

"As a true educator, with an educator heart, Professor Flores has invested in students’ lives for decades," Vela said in an email. "His tireless commitment to education at Texas A&M University-Kingsville has opened doors for many (minority) students that may have not had opportunities to realize their full potential."

As for why he's decided to retire, Flores said he's been teaching for a good while and realized it was time.

"I want to spend more time with my family, particularly my wife," Flores said. "I have a book I started that I haven't finished, so I want to finish my fifth book."

Flores' last official day with Texas A&M University-Kingsville is Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. He said he's ready for retirement, but will remain active in Kingsville's community.

"I'll still be going to games and events with A&M-Kingsville," Flores said. "But I'll miss the students the most. Our student are so smart. Nobody in the past has given them a chance. A&M-Kingsville has been able to."

