Educator Lauren Kurnov, former SCS police chief Tim Enos enter Sarasota school board race

Two new candidates have entered the race for the Sarasota County School Board's upcoming election, announcing campaigns for the District 4 and District 5 seats.

Lauren Kurnov, a Sarasota County native and higher education professional, announced her candidacy for the District 4 seat in mid-January. Former chief of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department, Tim Enos, also announced his candidacy for Sarasota County School Board late last month.

Kurnov prioritizes success, career readiness

“Part of part of my motivation is making sure that we have a really levelheaded approach to school board issues, listening and making sure that the conversation is always focused on the issues that really affect our kids,” Kurnov said.

Student success and career readiness are Kurnov’s priorities at the district level. She hopes to prepare local students for the world after the classroom through an earlier introduction to career exploration, workforce exposure, student and mentor connections, and extensive planning for career paths.

Kurnov said she also plans to focus on support for teachers and administrators by maintaining competitive salaries and supplementing salaries. The mother of two Sarasota County public school students and an education professional, Kurnov believes her unique perspective and problem-solving skills will be an asset to the district and the board.

“I have a vested interest in education,” Kurnov said. “We have an outstanding A-rated school district, but that doesn't mean that every classroom and every school or every student is thriving.”

Other goals include enhancing initiatives for grade-level reading as well as pre-Kindergarten opportunity expansion. Kurnov will face opponent Robyn Marinelli, a long-time SCS administrator, in the August general election for current board member Shirley Brown’s seat.

Enos to run for District 5

Former chief of the Sarasota County Schools Police Department, Enos, announced his candidacy for Sarasota County School Board in late January.

Enos has quickly garnered support from some since his announcement, including Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman and current school board members Karen Rose and Bridget Ziegler.

Enos, who retired from his position in the SCS police department over winter break, led the launch of the district’s police agency in 2018, the third full-service police department in the state.

“I've served the citizens of Sarasota County for 30-plus years, and it's something that I know that... safety is of the utmost importance. You have to be safe at school in order to be able to learn, especially today, with everything that's going on in society,” Enos said.

Safety in schools, extracurricular spaces, and beyond the classroom are priorities, he says. Enos hopes his perspective as a father of three, as well as a long-time law enforcement officer will help create a better board for the district.

“I'm very excited to be able to have this opportunity ... I was a humble servant of the citizens of this county, and I will continue to be so and ask the school board. I will continue to use my leadership and my experience and well as a parent to lead this county.”

Samantha Gholar Weires news for the Herald-Tribune and USA TODAY Network. Connect with her at sgholar@gannett.com or on Twitter: @samanthagweires

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota County Schools: Two enter race for board seats