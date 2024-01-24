Educator's artwork on display at Mount Union

An example of Mark Keffer's artwork, which will be on display at University of Mount Union's Beeghly Art Gallery through May.

A Cleveland native is showing artwork at the University of Mount Union’s Beeghly Art Gallery.

Artist Mark Keffer’s exhibit, called “Semi Sequitur,” will be on display through May.

Keffer is a longtime educator, with stints at Ohio State, Kent State and Youngstown State. He received a bachelor of fine arts degree from Kent State University, and a master of fine arts from Ohio State.

The artist has completed artist residencies at The Millay Colony in New York; The Ucross Foundation in Wyoming; and The Vermont Studio Center.

Keffer’s work has been shown internationally, with 17 solo exhibitions to date. He also received an Ohio Arts Council Individual Artist Fellowship. In 2023, he had a solo show at McDonough Museum of Art in Youngstown, and received an Ohio Arts Council Individual Excellence Award.

“Semi Sequitur” is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Mike Schmidt at schmidmi@mountunion.edu.

