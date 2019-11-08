What Is Edvantage Group Holdings's (HKG:382) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Edvantage Group Holdings (HKG:382) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 32% in the last thirty days. While recent buyers might be laughing, long term holders might not be so pleased, since the recent gain only brings the full year return to evens.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

Does Edvantage Group Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Edvantage Group Holdings has a P/E ratio of 16.27. The image below shows that Edvantage Group Holdings has a P/E ratio that is roughly in line with the consumer services industry average (16.2).

Edvantage Group Holdings's P/E tells us that market participants think its prospects are roughly in line with its industry. The company could surprise by performing better than average, in the future. I would further inform my view by checking insider buying and selling., among other things.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Most would be impressed by Edvantage Group Holdings earnings growth of 23% in the last year. And its annual EPS growth rate over 5 years is 17%. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Edvantage Group Holdings's Balance Sheet

With net cash of CN¥1.0b, Edvantage Group Holdings has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 24% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On Edvantage Group Holdings's P/E Ratio

Edvantage Group Holdings has a P/E of 16.3. That's higher than the average in its market, which is 10.5. Its net cash position supports a higher P/E ratio, as does its solid recent earnings growth. Therefore it seems reasonable that the market would have relatively high expectations of the company What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Edvantage Group Holdings over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 12.3 back then to 16.3 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.