Edvard Munch wrote mysterious message on "The Scream," experts reveal

Edvard Munch wrote mysterious message on "The Scream," experts reveal
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Barely visible in the top left-hand corner of one of the world's most famous paintings are the words, "Could only have been painted by a madman!" For years, curators and art historians have wondered who wrote it.

After decades of debate, experts confirmed this week that the artist himself, Edvard Munch, is responsible for the inscription on his most famous work, "The Scream."

According to The National Museum of Norway, a Danish art critic first noticed the inscription during an exhibition in Copenhagen in 1904 — thinking that a member of the public had written it as an act of vandalism.

New infrared scans, which don't impact the painting, have shown that Munch left the tiny sentence on the corner of the painting, written in pencil after the work was already complete. The museum analyzed the handwriting and compared it to Munch's diaries and letters from the time.

"The writing is without a doubt Munch's own," said Mai Britt Guleng, curator at the National Museum. "The handwriting itself, as well as events that happened in 1895, when Munch showed the painting in Norway for the first time, all point in the same direction."

Infrared photography at the National Museum of Norway. / Credit: Annar Bjorgli/The National Museum
Infrared photography at the National Museum of Norway. / Credit: Annar Bjorgli/The National Museum

The museum confirmed the inscription's origins while the painting is undergoing extensive conservation in preparation for its installation in Oslo, Munch's home city, next year.

"The writing has always been visible to the naked eye, but it's been very difficult to interpret," said Thierry Ford, paintings conservator at the National Museum. "Through a microscope, you can see that the pencil lines are physically on top of the paint and have been applied after the painting was finished."

After "The Scream" debuted in 1895, Munch received sharp criticism, including from the art community, and a medical student, Johan Scharffenberg, who questioned his mental state during a debate at which Munch was present.

Henrik Grosch, then director of the Norwegian Museum of Decorative Arts and Design, wrote that Munch's paintings showed that one can no longer "consider Munch a serious man with a normal brain."

For years, Munch referred to the comments in his notes, clearly deeply hurt by the judgements.

"The theory is that Munch wrote this after hearing Scharffenberg's judgment on his mental health, sometime in or after 1895," said Guleng of the inscription. "It is reasonable to assume that he did it quite soon after, either during or following the exhibition."

An infrared photo of Munch&#39;s inscription on
An infrared photo of Munch's inscription on

The Expressionist painting is now widely celebrated in modern times, considered an enduring representation of anxiety and anguish. In his diary, Munch wrote that the painting was inspired by "a gust of melancholy."

Both Munch's father and grandfather suffered from depression, and his sister was admitted to the Gaustad Psychiatric Hospital. Munch was hospitalized after a nervous breakdown in 1908.

"The inscription can be read as an ironic comment, but at the same time as an expression of the artist's vulnerability," said Guleng. "Writing on the finished painting shows that creating for Munch was a continuous process."

The painting, which is one of four, has rarely been seen since it was briefly stolen nearly 20 years ago. In 2021, a pastel version sold for nearly $120 million during a Sotheby's auction in New York — a world record at the time.

Zambia among Sub-Saharan African countries that have not yet received any vaccines

U.S. COVID-19 death toll set to surpass half a million

Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland to face questioning at Senate confirmation hearing

Recommended Stories

  • Norway museum: Munch wrote 'madman' sentence on 'The Scream'

    Norway’s National Museum says a small, barely visible sentence written with a pencil on Edvard Munch’s 1893 masterpiece “The Scream” was penned by the Norwegian painter himself. The painting is being prepared to be exhibited at the new National Museum of Norway that is due to open in Oslo, the Norwegian capital, in 2022. “The writing is without a doubt Munch’s own," Mai Britt Guleng, curator at the National Museum, said in a statement Monday, adding it was compared to the painter's own scribbling in diaries and letters.

  • Edvard Munch wrote 'madman' graffiti on Scream painting, scans show

    The words "Can only have been painted by a madman" are written in the corner of the famous painting.

  • Reviled, stolen, held hostage for chocolate: the bizarre history of Munch’s The Scream

    Even if you don’t know The Scream, you know The Scream. In the century since Norwegian artist Edvard Munch produced his most famous work, its mouth-gaping, head-clutching central image has become a universal shorthand for existential angst. But this week, the solution to an enduring mystery surrounding the painting has prompted a reassessment of the artist’s relationship to his own work. A conservation project at the National Museum of Norway has revealed that a line of what was thought to be graffiti on the canvas of the earliest version of the painting was actually written by the artist himself. Infrared scanning has matched the tiny letters in “can only have been painted by a madman”, a phrase written in Norwegian that can just be glimpsed in the upper left corner of the Museum’s 1893 canvas, with surviving samples of Munch’s handwriting. The discovery reinforces our understanding of the fraught critical atmosphere that greeted the unveiling of The Scream in Oslo in 1895. It debunks the traditional theory that it was the graffiti of an irate critic (straying beyond his brief), and if reframed as a satirical commentary from the besieged artist himself, it gives a sense of just how affected Munch was by the intensely personal criticism of his painting from the artistic establishment. A lecture accompanying the debut in 1895 condemned the artist as a “most insane man”; it is this pronouncement to which, it’s thought, Munch’s line was written in response. The comment had a particularly vicious sting given the artist’s family history of mental illness, and also given that it came not from an art critic, but a medical student. According to the Museum’s curator, Mai Britt Guleng, Munch was seen in the room “standing pale against the wall” during the lecture. Given The Scream’s remarkable assimilation into mainstream popular culture today – it turns up everywhere from your phone’s emoji library to cult Nineties slasher films – it’s easy to overlook its strange and tempestuous history in the public eye. Indeed, so total has Munch’s absorption into consumer culture become that the Nordic cruise conglomerate Viking now boasts the largest private collection of his art outside of Oslo: it owns 28 pieces, which it displays on its liners.

  • Edvard Munch wrote secret message on The Scream, experts confirm

    Art experts had previously debated whether the message was scrawled by a disgruntled critic

  • Shark Bites: Why This Ammunition Stock Should Be a Long-Term Winner

    POWW has both these elements going for it. Back in October, POWW's 50-day average volume was around 125,000 shares per day. As of this morning, POWW's 50-day average volume is over 3.5 million shares and it is likely to continue to grow.

  • Claymation Tributes Celebrate Iconic Green and Blue Characters

    These claymation tributes shorts from animator Trent Shy celebrate pop culture characters of both the green and blue variety. The post Claymation Tributes Celebrate Iconic Green and Blue Characters appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Two children, ages 7 and 8, found dead after Hickory mobile home fire

    The fire happened at the home on 7th Avenue SW in Hickory.

  • Italy extends COVID-19 travel curbs and eyes vaccination changes

    The Italian government on Monday extended a ban on non-essential travel between the country's 20 regions until March 27 as it looks to slow the spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants. Officials also said the health ministry was likely to accelerate vaccination efforts by telling regions to use all available doses rather than set aside some stock for second shots. The ban on travel between regions was introduced just before Christmas and had been due to expire on Feb. 25, but officials fear a relaxation of restrictions could lead to a new surge in cases, driven by the so-called "British" variant.

  • Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk's art book hits bookstores

    The latest book by Nobel laureate Olga Tokarczuk to be translated into English is a departure for the celebrated Polish author. The book has many meanings, also inspired by its nostalgic, meditative drawings by Polish artist Joanna Concejo. It is Tokarczuk's “experiment with form” and the first time her words have been merged with illustrations by someone else to produce a picture book.

  • How safe is your baby food? Company reports show arsenic, lead and other heavy metals – here's what you need to know

    One study found that 95% of baby foods tested contained at least one heavy metal. Plume Creative via Getty ImagesHeavy metals including lead, arsenic and mercury can be found in commercial baby foods at levels well above what the federal government considers safe for children, a new congressional report warns. Members of Congress asked seven major baby food makers to hand over test results and other internal documents after a 2019 report found that, out of 168 baby food products, 95% contained at least one heavy metal. Foods with rice or root vegetables, like carrots and sweet potatoes, had some of the highest levels, but they weren’t the only ones. How concerned should parents be and what can they do to reduce their child’s exposure? As a professor and pharmacist, I have investigated health safety concerns for several years in drugs and dietary supplements, including contamination with heavy metals and the chemical NDMA, a likely carcinogen. Here are answers to four questions parents are asking about the risks in baby food. How do heavy metals get into baby food? Heavy metals come from the natural erosion of the Earth’s crust, but humans have dramatically accelerated environmental exposure to heavy metals, as well. As coal is burned, it releases heavy metals into the air. Lead was commonly found in gasoline, paint, pipes and pottery glazes for decades. A pesticide with both lead and arsenic was widely used on crops and in orchards until it was banned in 1988, and phosphate-containing fertilizers, including organic varieties, still contain small amounts of cadmium, arsenic, mercury and lead. These heavy metals still contaminate soil, and irrigation can expose more soil to heavy metals in water. When food is grown in contaminated soil and irrigated with water containing heavy metals, the food becomes contaminated. Additional heavy metals can be introduced during manufacturing processes. The United States has made major strides to reduce the use of fossil fuels, filter pollutants and remove lead from many products such as gasoline and paint. This reduced exposure to lead in the air by 98% from 1980 to 2019. Processes can now also remove a proportion of the heavy metals from drinking water. However, the heavy metals that accumulated in the soil over the decades is an ongoing problem, especially in developing countries. How much heavy metal is too much? The World Health Organization and the Food and Drug Administration have defined tolerable daily intakes of heavy metals. However, it’s important to recognize that for many heavy metals, including lead and arsenic, there is no daily intake that is completely devoid of long-term health risk. For lead, the FDA considers 3 micrograms per day or more to be cause for concern in children, well below the level for adults (12.5 micrograms per day). Young children’s bodies are smaller than adults, and lead can’t be stored as readily in the bone, so the same dose of heavy metals causes much greater blood concentrations in young children where it can do more damage. In addition, young brains are more rapidly developing and are therefore at greater risk of neurological damage. Root vegetables, such as sweet potatoes and carrots, have some of the highest levels of heavy metals. Tetra Images via Getty Images These lead levels are about one-tenth of the dose needed to achieve a blood lead concentration associated with major neurological problems, including the development of behavioral issues like aggression and attention deficit disorder. That doesn’t mean lower doses are safe, though. Recent research shows that lower blood lead levels still impact neurological function, just not as dramatically. For other heavy metals, the daily intake considered tolerable is based on body weight: mercury is 4 micrograms per kilogram of body weight; arsenic is not currently defined but before 2011 it was 2.1 micrograms per kilogram of body weight. Like with lead, there is a considerable safety margin between the tolerable dose and the dose that poses high risk of causing neurological harm, anemia, liver and kidney damage and an increased risk of cancer. But even smaller amounts still carry risks. One example of the exposure infants can face is a brand of carrot baby food found to have 23.5 parts of lead per billion, equivalent to 0.67 micrograms of lead per ounce. Since the average 6-month-old eats 4 ounces of vegetables a day, that would be 2.7 micrograms of lead a day – almost the maximum tolerable daily dose. What can parents do to reduce a child’s exposure? Since the amount of heavy metals varies so dramatically, food choices can make a difference. Here are a few ways to reduce a young child’s exposure. 1) Minimize the use of rice-based products, including rice cereal, puffed rice and rice-based teething biscuits. Switching from rice-based products to those made with oats, corn, barley or quinoa could reduce the ingestion of arsenic by 84% and total heavy metal content by about 64%, according to the study of 168 baby food products by the group Healthy Babies Bright Futures. Using frozen banana pieces or a clean washcloth instead of a rice cereal based teething biscuit was found to reduce the total heavy metal exposure by about 91%. 2) Switch from fruit juices to water. Fruit juice is not recommended for small children because it is laden with sugar, but it also is a source of heavy metals. Switching to water could reduce the intake of heavy metals by about 68%, according to the report. 3) Alternate between root vegetables, such as carrots and sweet potatoes, and other vegetables. The roots of plants are in closest contact with the soil and have higher concentrations of heavy metals than other vegetables. Switching from carrots or sweet potatoes to other vegetables could decrease the total heavy metal content on that day by about 73%. Root vegetables have vitamins and other nutrients, so you don’t have to abandon them altogether, but use them sparingly. Making your own baby food may not reduce your child’s exposure to heavy metals. It depends on the heavy metal dosage in each of the ingredients that you are using. Organic may not automatically mean the heavy metal content is lower because soil could have been contaminated for generations before its conversion, and neighboring farm water runoff could contaminate common water sources. Is anyone doing anything about it? The congressional report calls for the FDA to better define acceptable limits for heavy metals in baby food. It points out that the heavy metal levels found in some baby foods far exceed the maximum levels allowed in bottled water. It also recommends standards for testing in the industry, and suggests requiring baby food makers to report heavy metals amounts on their product labels so parents can make informed choices. Baby food manufacturers are also discussing the issue. The Baby Food Council was created in 2019 to bring together major infant and toddler food companies and advocacy and research groups with the goal of reducing heavy metals in baby food products. They created a Baby Food Standard and Certification Program to work collaboratively on testing and certification of raw ingredients. Ultimately, baby food makers will need to consider changing farm sources of raw ingredients, using fewer seasonings and altering processing practices. The U.S. has made important inroads in reducing heavy metals in air and water since the 1980s, dramatically lowering exposure. With additional focus, it can further reduce heavy metal exposure in baby food, too. [Understand new developments in science, health and technology, each week. Subscribe to The Conversation’s science newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: C. Michael White, University of Connecticut. Read more:Why herd immunity may be impossible without vaccinating children against COVID-19We tested baby food sugar levels in South Africa. This is what we found C. Michael White does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Apple Will Not Release AirTags, New iPads On March 16: Report

    Rumors that Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) will hold a special hardware event next month and release new iPad Pro models, iPad mini, and AirTags have been dismissed by a leading watcher of the tech giant, Apple Insider reported Sunday. What Happened: Mark Gurman, known for his scoops on the Cupertino, California-based company, poured cold water on the rumors that Apple was releasing new iPad models and AirTags. Narrator: There won’t end up being one https://t.co/SVAdtzfjqz — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 20, 2021 Last April, Apple accidentally confirmed the existence of AirTags, a product akin to Tile. The circular disks can be attached to items, which can be tracked by users. Why It Matters: The rumors surrounding the iPads and AirTags were fueled by Twitter posts, which a South Korean publication picked up and ran in a report, noted Apple Insider. See also: How To Buy Apple Stock Last month, it was reported that AirTags could be on track for a 2021 launch, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple also is looking to manufacture iPads in India as it makes an effort to move away from Chinese manufacturing, according to Reuters. Price Action: Apple shares closed nearly 0.1% higher at $129.87 on Friday and fell 0.12% in the after-hours trading. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple Looks To Make iPads in India This Year, In A Shift Away From China: ReportApple, Spotify, Others Pay 4M In Music Licensing Fees — Move Seen As 'Massive Win' For Artists© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Heather Rae Young Shares Her True Thoughts on Tarek El Moussa's Marriage to Christina Anstead

    When you’re feeling the bloom of new love, thinking about your partner’s previous relationships can be a bummer. For some folks, a past marriage and/or children from a former relationship can be a dealbreaker; but as Heather Rae Young recently revealed in a new Instagram post, far from being scared off by El Moussa’s romantic […]

  • 2021 Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: Top-300 overall

    Already amped for your fantasy baseball drafts in 2021? Our rankings can help you build a winning team!

  • Mets roster battles to watch at spring training, including David Peterson vs. Joey Lucchesi

    The Mets' roster is deep and talented, which could make for some serious competition for spots in the starting rotation, bullpen, and on the bench.

  • Shocking WWII Berlin Fest Competition Drama ‘Natural Light’ Gets First Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

    A portrait of a well-meaning man caught in events he cannot control and understands all too late, Hungarian Denes Nagy’s Berlin Competition entry “Natural Light” has a first trailer, shared exclusively with Variety by sales company Luxbox. Set in icy marshland in Russia during WWII, “Natural Light” accompanies corporal István Semetka, drafted into a Hungarian […]

  • Transgender Oath Keeper petitions for release from jail following charges relating to the Capitol siege, reportedly citing safety fears

    Jessica Watkins has alleged that she has been "treated harshly" and is at "particular risk in custody" because she is transgender, BuzzFeed News reported.

  • The Italians Will Sail Against Team New Zealand in the America’s Cup Final

    After eliminating US team American Magic earlier this month, Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli yesterday beat Ineos Team UK in the Prada Cup semifinals.

  • Did nuclear spy devices in the Himalayas trigger India floods?

    Locals blame recent floods on nuclear-powered spying devices lost in the Himalayas in 1965.

  • A timeline of Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey's relationship, a love story that has lasted for over 50 years

    Ina Garten and her husband Jeffrey's love story began after he spotted her through a library window while he was studying at Dartmouth College.

  • Serie A talking points

    There were plenty of standout performances as Inter Milan went four points clear at the top of the Serie A standings following their 3-0 win over rivals AC Milan on Sunday. Strike duo Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez again produced the goods at the San Siro, Nicolo Barella put in another fine performance in midfield, while Achraf Hakimi showed why he is regarded as one of the best full backs in Europe. But one player who was just as pivotal as anyone, and rarely gets the credit he deserves, was an evergreen Samir Handanovic.